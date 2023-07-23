NIH begins testing of universal mRNA flu “vaccines” for annual gene-editing ritual

Now that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic” is over, the pharmaceutical industry and its partners at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are busily working on a universal mRNA influenza “vaccine” that they aim to push the public into taking annually once it is completed.

To replace the lost profits of covid injections, which are no longer in vogue, the corporate drug machine hopes a new annual mRNA flu shot ritual will get the job done, providing billions of dollars in new and steady profits well into the foreseeable future.

Trial patients are already enrolling to receive the experimental jabs, according to the NIH. The drugs are based on the mRNA technology used in both Pfizer and Moderna’s covid shots.

“A universal flu vaccine could serve as an important line of defense against the spread of a future flu pandemic,” said Dr. Hugh Auchincloss, the current acting director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which was previously led by government career criminal Tony Fauci.

(Related: In order to attend school, students will likely be forced by academic institutions to take an annual mRNA flu shot.)

They want you mRNA jabbed every year for life

Up to 50 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 49 are expected to take part in the drug trial, which is being led by the NIH on behalf of its pharmaceutical allies and partners.

Some of the participants will receive the universal mRNA flu shots while others will receive a quadrivalent flu jab that allegedly protects against four different strains of influenza.

The universal mRNA jabs being tested were developed by NIAID researchers, while the clinical trials are taking place at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

After many decades of lies about the “importance” of getting a regular flu shot, Big Pharma and Big Government now say that traditional flu shots are of little effect because of changing flu strains from year to year.

A universal mRNA jab, they now claim, is the solution to this problem because it will supposedly tackle any form of flu in circulation.

The government now admits that traditional flu shots are mostly useless, providing as little as a 19 percent effectiveness rate in those who take them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is using its usual fearmongering in anticipation of the release of this universal mRNA flu shot. The agency, which is really just a private corporation in disguise, claims that anywhere from 12,000 to 52,000 people die every year in the United States due to the flu.

The truth, of course, is that flu complications are to blame for most flu deaths, which is largely a factor of people’s health and the overall functionality of their immune systems.

If more people got out in the sun or took vitamin D supplements; ate less sugar and fewer genetically modified organisms (GMOs); and drank plenty of clean, fluoride-free water while getting plenty of rest, the flu would be no match against the robust immunity that a healthy lifestyle provides.

“It is never a good idea to put mercury and aborted fetal cells directly into your body and bloodstream,” wrote one commenter about the danger of taking a flu shot.

“They care nothing about people’s health – it’s all about the money,” wrote another about the true motivation behind all these injections they are calling “vaccines.”

“They have declared war against you and your family. Do it or die: it’s that simple. And this is how all the news media gets paid: from pharmaceutical advertising.”

The latest news about Big Pharma’s plans to create and push an annual mRNA flu shot can be found at FluShot.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CNBC.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts