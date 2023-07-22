BIOWEAPONIZED CHILDREN: Tuberculosis-infected illegal alien children deliberately released across 44 states by the Biden regime

Over the past year, the Biden regime has released nearly 2,500 illegal alien children with latent tuberculosis infections into American communities spanning 44 states.

While some American citizens were still being forced to wear a face mask and get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), Biden and his cronies were disbursing thousands of illegal immigrant minors with a serious disease into cities, towns, and neighborhoods across the United States.

All in all, the Biden regime unleashed 126,000 total illegal immigrant children into the United States last year with a tuberculosis infection rate of one in 50 children.

The government’s excuse for doing this is that it cannot treat the children in its custody and has to release them quickly. Treating tuberculosis can take anywhere from three to nine months.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says it released the infected children to “sponsors” while notifying local health authorities about their arrival in the hope that treatment can be arranged before latent infections become active.

It turns out that this rarely happens, though. Local health officials say the HHS notifications they receive are infrequent and only seem to come well after the illegal alien children arrive in their jurisdictions.

“We do not know how often the sponsors follow through on treatment,” said the Virginia Department of Health. “By the time outreach takes place, the child has sometimes moved to another area or state.”

(Related: Joe Biden’s Department of Justice scrubbed its website of all information about child sex trafficking after “losing track” of 85,000 illegal alien children.)

The Biden regime routinely “loses track” of illegal alien children – oops!

There are now so many of these “unaccompanied” children being sent across the U.S. that there is now an official name for them: unaccompanied alien children or UACs.

Existing law requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to discharge the children in its custody quickly. The children are then transferred to the HHS, which then distributes them across the American landscape.

“The department holds the children in government-contracted shelters while searching for sponsors to take in the children caught at the border without parents,” reported The Washington Times about the matter.

“The system is fraught with problems, including crowded shelters and struggles to find capable and conscientious sponsors. In thousands of cases, the government quickly loses track of the children.”

In addition to tuberculosis, many of the illegal alien children also suffer from chlamydia, gonorrhea, and other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). This is creating a lot of questions about what the Biden regime is doing to these children while they are in its care.

“Minors are not routinely treated for [latent tuberculosis infection] while in [resettlement] care because the average length of stay is typically shorter than the time required to complete treatment, and because there could be negative effects from discontinuing … treatment before completion, such as developing drug-resistant TB,” reads a court report from Aurora Miranda-Maese, the court-ordered monitor whose job it is to keep tabs on how the government is treating UACs.

The government does provide “free” dental care to the illegal alien children, as well as “reproductive care” that includes free pregnancy tests, emergency contraceptives, and even abortions.

According to the Biden regime, it is committed to making “all reasonable efforts to secure a legal abortion” for illegal alien girls who have been resettled in states where abortion is now illegal or highly restricted.

As far as schooling, the Biden regime makes sure to be “sensitive to the cultural differences of the minors in care” when giving them an education.

The latest news about the threat of an illegal alien takeover of America can be found at InvasionUSA.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

WashingtonTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

