CLIMATE LIES: Top climate scientists say they were ordered to “cover up” truth that earth’s temperature hasn’t risen in 15 years

For the past six years, the United Nations (UN) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has been diligently compiling an authoritative report on the full extent of man-made global warming. And according to a leak, it apparently shows that global temperatures haven't increased in 15 years.

The hundreds of esteemed scientists who worked on the report confirmed that 1998 is still the hottest year on record. Ever since that time, temperatures have either generally remained the same or declined, blowing major holes in the government’s global warming narrative.

Politicians who obtained a leaked copy of the report are now trying to cover up the fact that, based on its findings, man-made climate change is a hoax. And once the truth gets out, everything governments are doing to go “green” will also be exposed as nothing more than a power grab.

Politicians call for all warming “slowdown” references in report to be deleted

The Associated Press (AP) obtained leaked documents about the matter showing that the political establishment all across the Western world is freaking out about the report’s findings. Some are even calling for portions of the report to be redacted or deleted so the truth remains hidden.

Were the world to find out that global warming and climate change are a hoax, it could lead to a massive revolt against the government for being “misleading” about the state of the planet.

German leaders are calling for the contradictory data to simply be deleted from the report while Hungary’s leaders worry the report’s release at all will provide ammunition for “climate deniers” to say we told you so.

Belgian leaders are objecting to the year 1998 being used as a starting year for the statistics due to it being the hottest year on record. To make the data appear more the way they want it to, Belgian leaders want the data to start at the year 1999 or 2000 when temperatures were cooler.

Leaders in the United States have weighed in to urge the authors of the report to explain away what the data shows by using the “leading hypothesis” among climate scientists that the globe is still warming but that all the extra heat is being absorbed by the ocean.

The last time the IPCC published an “assessment report” was in 2007 when the organization falsely claimed that the Himalayas would melt by the year 2035. The controversy surrounding that claim would be dubbed “Climategate” since it was later revealed that scientists manipulated the data in that report to make it sound more convincing.

The first draft of the new report was released to governments in June, prompting hundreds of objections. All recipient governments will soon be meeting in Stockholm to discuss any alterations they want to make.

No matter how they try to spin it, the report will probably show that the rate of warming between 1998 and 2012 was only about half the average rate since 1952. This is due to natural variations such as the El Niño and La Niña ocean cycles, as well as the cooling effect of volcanoes.

In an attempt to explain away what the data shows, German climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf said it is possible that the report’s authors were under pressure to address the slowdown in global warming and the “public debate” that surrounds the issue.

“This is the culmination of four years’ work by hundreds of scientists, where governments get a chance to ensure the summary for policymakers is clear and concise in a dialogue with the scientists who wrote it, and have the opportunity to raise any topics they think should be highlighted,” said Jonathan Lynn, a spokesman for the IPCC.

Man-made climate change is a hoax. Learn more at Climate.news.

