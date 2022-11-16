Illegal aliens are now “climate migrants,” according to globalists pushing population replacement scheme

The globalists are hellbent upon transforming the United States and Europe into brown and black countries. And they have figured out a way to do so under the guise of fighting “climate change.”

Instead of calling them “illegal aliens” or even just “migrants,” the globalists are now going with the term “climate migrants.” The implication here is that these people are having to flee their native lands to invade the U.S. and Europe because of “global warming.”

The World Economic Forum (WEF), along with WEF-tied journalist Gaia Vance and others like her, are all pushing the climate migrant narrative in a desperate attempt to ensure the U.S. and Europe are transformed into non-white “melting pots” before their citizens figure out the scheme and resist.

The clock is ticking, especially now that we are reaching the pinnacle of the information age. The globalist façade of transformational benevolence is quickly losing its luster, so now they are resorting to even more climate rhetoric. (Related: Remember when Germany banned Europeans from entering the country during the covid scamdemic while at the same time welcoming “migrants” with open arms?)

Resist the globalist agenda at all costs

Earlier this year, the WEF announced that the plan is to usher another 200 million “climate refugees” into the West by the year 2050. If this is not achieved, this will create a “risk to global stability,” the globalist entity threatened.

The World Bank, another globalist-controlled entity, threw out a similar but slightly higher number of 216 million climate migrants, including 86 million just from sub-Saharan Africa, that will need to flood the West by mid-century in order to keep the globalist plot on schedule.

In a report entitled “Global Risks Report 2022,” the WEF further demands that westerners not only welcome all these climate migrants with open arms, but also allow them to enter and occupy their “homes, communities, and jobs.”

If you want to know why everything is becoming prohibitively expensive, including basics like food and housing, look no further than this flood of illegals into the country. These people are consuming scarce and precious resources while actual citizens suffer.

This is what the globalists want, after all. Whites must suffer and give up everything so non-whites can replace them, allowing the powers that be full reign over the planet.

One of the biggest things standing in their way are the growing populist and nationalist movements. Even if it was just words, this is the message that President Donald Trump conveyed to the nation with his “America First” agenda.

The WEF report addresses this, and you can clearly see from the following that the globalists are fearful that We the People will wake up and resist our collective genocide at their devious hands:

“Disillusionment with globalization has fuelled nativist discourses and national interest policies in many destination countries in recent years, … Many governments, reflecting popular attitudes, have expressed concern about pressures on education and healthcare services, housing capacity and local employment; for others, integration concerns have been a priority.”

There are attempts being made to convince Western citizens that this large-scale invasion of ‘climate migrants’ is somehow good for their countries. The WEF report claims that economic migration “often has considerable benefits for both origin and destination countries.”

This is a lie, of course, as the only people who benefit from such policies are the globalists. Everyone else suffers under the crushing economic pressure of hordes of illegals swarming and occupying once-thriving communities that have been devastated by many decades of globalist meddling.

Ethan Huff

