Are Biden and the Democrats gearing up to push more mask mandates following another stolen election?

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.Word on the street is the Biden regime, empowered by yet another Democrat election “win,” is planning to unleash a new round of mask mandate terror across the country.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has once again begun recommending that people wear a mouth and nose veil when inside buildings in at least five New York counties:

“Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation,” the CDC is advising New Yorkers. “Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.”

Across the country in Los Angeles, officials there who align with the Biden regime’s mask obsession are likewise telling residents to wear a mask indoors as two new variants or subvariants (or something) of the Fauci Flu are said to be spreading.

“Many are predicting these strains, which are highly transmissible, are likely to drive an increase in cases this fall and winter,” announced Los Angeles County health official Barbara Ferrar, who is urging Angelenos to roll up their sleeves for the all-new “bivalent” booster shot.

To the north in Canada, medical fascism groups like Ontario School Safety are urging a reimposition of mask mandates for children at school. Their goal is to block children’s breathing passages for as long as possible throughout the school day to stymie the spread of Chinese Germs.

“We get it, we understand why maybe you’ve stopped masking, we understand the pressures to want to get back to what we call normal,” said a member of that group. “We want Ontario open for business, open for learning.”

If children mask and wash their hands, and if schools better ventilate buildings, this person added, then “we can keep things open, that we can continue with our activities and keep our kids in their sports and their clubs and keep them in school where they need to be. Everyone agrees – kids are best in school.”

The globalists really want their slaves in masks again

Down Under in Australia, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is spreading fear about a “fourth wave” of the Fauci Flu as she, too, urges locals to slap on those face masks and line up for the latest booster injections.”

“The fourth wave that we have been expecting, now, we believe, has arrived but no one should be alarmed,” Palaszczuk told parliament. “We have been living with this virus for a long time, and Queenslanders know what to do.”

A local professor by the name of Adrian Esterman, chair of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of South Australia, agrees. He says other states and territories need to push masks again as well.”

“Surely, mandating face masks on public transport is not that difficult,” he insists.

There is similar chatter coming out of Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom, all countries that just like the United States, Australia, and Canada are controlled by globalists.

“Masks cause diseases,” wrote a commenter on a story about the globalists’ mask fetish.

“If this happens, we’ll see how many people are really stupid enough to fall for it again,” wrote another. “Sadly, there are many low-IQ people, despite all the truth found online.”

“Stop complying,” emphasized another about how easy it is to put this all to an end.

“The only institution that can create a law is the Congress,” wrote another about how mask mandates are illegal. “The executive branch cannot legislate, and neither can SCOTUS.”

The latest news about the Left’s renewed calls for more medical fascism in the form of mask mandates can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Newspunch.com

NaturalNews.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.