CLOWN SCIENCE: Pfizer and Moderna to self-investigate their own covid jabs for heart risks

Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that supports normal energy levels, cardiovascular health, and the nervous system.Following the release of numerous medical studies linking Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” to myocarditis and other heart problems, pharmaceutical corporations Pfizer and Moderna have announced plans to conduct their own in-house testing to assess the long-term health effects of their respective covid jabs.

Seeing as how at least one of these two companies, Pfizer, already admitted that it fudged the short-term studies it supposedly conducted – but never actually did – for government regulators, we expect very little out of these new self-investigations into the long-term safety of mRNA (messenger RNA) injections.

Even so, Pfizer and Moderna want the world to think that they are taking vaccine safety seriously so they are moving forward with some kind of testing protocol that will more than likely declare the shots to be “safe and effective.” (Related: Check out these natural substances that help fight against the damage caused by covid injections.)

We know from independent testing that people who get jabbed with Pfizer or Moderna end up suffering an increased risk of heart problems, especially if they are younger or middle-aged men. This is now widely admitted despite being patently denied just a year ago.

We also know that the more injections and “boosters” a person takes, the greater his or her risk of suffering myocarditis or some other heart problem. Keep in mind that, despite industry claims to the contrary, there is no such thing as a “mild” case of myocarditis.

mRNA technology has never been safety tested

We are told that the reason neither of these two company’s shots were tested is because mRNA technology does not really require such. This was Pfizer’s excuse for skipping the normal tests and trials that would otherwise be required for traditional vaccine injections.

We were also told that mRNA technology has been around for a while now, but was just never put in use. This, too, is a lie, as are claims that mRNA is inherently safe due to the way the technology works.

Concerning the Chinese Virus, very little has been done on the investigatory front to identify the role that natural immunity plays in recovery. The vaccine industry wants us to believe that covid “cases” dropped off dramatically after Operation Warp Speed – meaning due to the “vaccines” – but the truth is that people were already developing natural immunity at that point after more than a year of exposure.

“Studies which take natural immunity and asymptomatic reactions into account when determining vaccine efficacy are highly limited,” explains Zero Hedge. “There is no way to know if a person survived covid or avoided infection because they were vaccinated, or because they already had the virus, experienced minor symptoms or no symptoms, and developed natural immunity.”

“Government paid virologists and scientists don’t seem to care about testing the distinction. What we do know from various studies is that natural immunity is far superior in every way to mRNA vaccination.”

Now that covid jabs have been out and in circulation for nearly two years, we are beginning to gather some information about the medium-term effects of the shots. We know that the “fully vaccinated” now have vaccine-induced AIDS (VAIDS), for instance. Many of them also have heart problems.

Keep in mind, though, that we are only about to enter year three of this mass medical experiment. Will the fully jabbed make it through 2023? How about 2024? How about in 2030? What will become of their bodies the longer these chemical poisons impact their immune systems?

“In all likelihood, Pfizer and Moderna are trying to get out ahead of burgeoning side effects with their own studies as a means to spin or mitigate bad press in the future,” says the Hedge. “The chances of these studies providing honest data driven assessments are low.”

Want to learn more about the junk science surrounding Fauci Flu shots? Visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

