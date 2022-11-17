Reuters wants DEPOPULATION to achieve “climate justice” – says there are just too many people alive

The corporate-controlled media is reporting that the total world population has now surpassed eight billion people, which Reuters says is too many to maintain “climate justice.”

In order to stop “global warming” and “climate change” in their tracks, claims Gloria Dickie, a lot of these people – but not herself, of course – need to go so the climate can heal.

If depopulation is not achieved, according to Dickie, then there will be “more hardship” for “regions already facing resource scarcity due to climate change.” (Related: Man-made climate change is a myth – there is no climate emergency!)

Dickie’s philosophy is espoused from none other than eco-extremist Dr. Paul Ehrlich, who wrote a book called “The Population Bomb” that basically promotes mass genocide as the cure for climate change.

Keep in mind that Ehrlich’s book was first published back in 1968. Even at that time, climate extremists were scaring themselves and others into believing that the world is wildly overpopulated and in need of a culling.

Dickie actually quotes “The Population Bomb,” writing that rapid population growth combined with climate change “is likely to cause mass migration and conflict in coming decades.”

Smithsonian Magazine says Ehrlich’s anti-population-growth propaganda resulted in “human rights abuses around the world”

If you have ever seen or heard the term “climate migrants” used instead of illegal immigrants or illegal aliens, you have people like Ehrlich and Dickie to thank as they are perpetuating the false notion that illegals are flooding the United States because the “climate” in their homelands is degrading.

“Reuters‘s propaganda sounded like a scene from Hollywood director Ron Howard’s Inferno (2016) when antagonist Bertrand Zobrist railed against overpopulation in a TED Talk-like lecture,” writes Joseph Vazquez for Newsbusters.

“Zobrist just happened to be portrayed browbeating attendees over the planet’s population nearing ‘8 billion now.’”

Another thing worth mentioning is that in “The Population Bomb,” Ehrlich predicted that the world would become so overpopulated that it would eventually collapse … in the 1970s. Obviously that never happened, which makes Ehrlich’s book a work of fiction.

That anyone would still be citing it says a lot about the devotion of the climate cult, which continues to rehash its tenets as scientific truth. Ehrlich’s promised climate-induced famines that would lead to “hundreds of millions of people” starving to death never materialized, obviously.

Ehrlich also predicted that children born in the ’70s and beyond would “inherit a totally different world, a world in which the standards, politics, and economics of the 1960’s [sic] are dead.”

There was one media outlet, Smithsonian Magazine, that dared to call Ehrlich out for his nonsense. A piece published there explained that Ehrlich’s anti-population-growth propaganda “fueled a … crusade that led to human rights abuses around the world.”

“Did Reuters memory-hole this factoid when it decided to publish a piece echoing Ehrlich’s alarmism?” Vazquez asks.

“Of course, Reuters made no attempt to distance itself from Ehrlich. In fact, the outlet didn’t even mention Ehrlich at all in the article. In fact, Reuters appeared to channel Ehrlich and create its own watered-down version of ‘The Population Bomb.’”

In that watered-down version, Dickie contends that policymakers need to take drastic action to prevent nature from being overconsumed as people “compete with wildlife for water, food and space.”

In her view, legislators can push and enact anti-population-growth bills, including mandates that lead to a “shift in consumption patterns.” It is “The Population Bomb” all over again using the same tired scare tactics that never, of course, come to fruition.

Want to learn more about the deception surrounding the global warming hoax? You can do so at Climate.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Newsbusters.org

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts