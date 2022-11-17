Reuters wants DEPOPULATION to achieve “climate justice” – says there are just too many people alive

Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that supports normal energy levels, cardiovascular health, and the nervous system.The corporate-controlled media is reporting that the total world population has now surpassed eight billion people, which Reuters says is too many to maintain “climate justice.”

In order to stop “global warming” and “climate change” in their tracks, claims Gloria Dickie, a lot of these people – but not herself, of course – need to go so the climate can heal.

If depopulation is not achieved, according to Dickie, then there will be “more hardship” for “regions already facing resource scarcity due to climate change.” (Related: Man-made climate change is a myth – there is no climate emergency!)

Dickie’s philosophy is espoused from none other than eco-extremist Dr. Paul Ehrlich, who wrote a book called “The Population Bomb” that basically promotes mass genocide as the cure for climate change.

Keep in mind that Ehrlich’s book was first published back in 1968. Even at that time, climate extremists were scaring themselves and others into believing that the world is wildly overpopulated and in need of a culling.

Dickie actually quotes “The Population Bomb,” writing that rapid population growth combined with climate change “is likely to cause mass migration and conflict in coming decades.”

Smithsonian Magazine says Ehrlich’s anti-population-growth propaganda resulted in “human rights abuses around the world”

If you have ever seen or heard the term “climate migrants” used instead of illegal immigrants or illegal aliens, you have people like Ehrlich and Dickie to thank as they are perpetuating the false notion that illegals are flooding the United States because the “climate” in their homelands is degrading.

Reuters‘s propaganda sounded like a scene from Hollywood director Ron Howard’s Inferno (2016) when antagonist Bertrand Zobrist railed against overpopulation in a TED Talk-like lecture,” writes Joseph Vazquez for Newsbusters.

“Zobrist just happened to be portrayed browbeating attendees over the planet’s population nearing ‘8 billion now.’”

Another thing worth mentioning is that in “The Population Bomb,” Ehrlich predicted that the world would become so overpopulated that it would eventually collapse … in the 1970s. Obviously that never happened, which makes Ehrlich’s book a work of fiction.

That anyone would still be citing it says a lot about the devotion of the climate cult, which continues to rehash its tenets as scientific truth. Ehrlich’s promised climate-induced famines that would lead to “hundreds of millions of people” starving to death never materialized, obviously.

Ehrlich also predicted that children born in the ’70s and beyond would “inherit a totally different world, a world in which the standards, politics, and economics of the 1960’s [sic] are dead.”

There was one media outlet, Smithsonian Magazine, that dared to call Ehrlich out for his nonsense. A piece published there explained that Ehrlich’s anti-population-growth propaganda “fueled a … crusade that led to human rights abuses around the world.”

“Did Reuters memory-hole this factoid when it decided to publish a piece echoing Ehrlich’s alarmism?” Vazquez asks.

“Of course, Reuters made no attempt to distance itself from Ehrlich. In fact, the outlet didn’t even mention Ehrlich at all in the article. In fact, Reuters appeared to channel Ehrlich and create its own watered-down version of ‘The Population Bomb.’”

In that watered-down version, Dickie contends that policymakers need to take drastic action to prevent nature from being overconsumed as people “compete with wildlife for water, food and space.”

In her view, legislators can push and enact anti-population-growth bills, including mandates that lead to a “shift in consumption patterns.” It is “The Population Bomb” all over again using the same tired scare tactics that never, of course, come to fruition.

Want to learn more about the deception surrounding the global warming hoax? You can do so at Climate.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Newsbusters.org

DrEddyMD.com

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.