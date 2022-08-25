Thousands of scientists sign formal declaration: “There is no climate emergency”

A growing number of scientists and other professionals and experts are of the same mind that so-called “global warming” and other climate change fictions are just that: fiction.
At least 1,200 of them have signed on to the World Climate Declaration, which declares that there is “no climate emergency,” despite what corrupt governments and academic institutions claim.
It turns out that the climate is always changing. And humans play little-to-no role in temperatures and weather patterns, which are dictated by factors far outside the control of mankind.
The political establishment and its official “science” outlets claim that it is a “settled” matter, but the World Climate Declaration specifies otherwise. (Related: Hundreds of scientists signed a similar declaration back in 2019 declaring the alleged climate emergency to be fiction.)
Norwegian physics Nobel Prize laureate Professor Ivar Giaever is one of the declaration’s signatories. He says that climate change dogmas are more religion than they are science – a full list of World Climate Declaration signatories is available here.
“The scale of the opposition to modern day ‘settled’ climate science is remarkable, given how difficult it is in academia to raise grants for any climate research that departs from the political orthodoxy,” reports Legal Insurrection.
“Another lead author of the declaration, Professor Richard Lindzen, has called the current climate narrative ‘absurd,’ but acknowledged that trillions of dollars and the relentless propaganda from grant-dependent academics and agenda-driven journalists currently says it is not absurd.”
Global warming is about as real as the Easter bunny
One common piece of “evidence” put forth in favor of the climate emergency narrative is the consortium of climate models, which claim to use math and science to “prove” the existence of global warming.
These climate models are central to the discussion on climate change, and yet they are merely a product of whatever their creators want them to be – i.e., they show whatever the people who made them want them to show.
“We should free ourselves from the naïve belief in immature climate models,” the World Climate Declaration states. “In the future, climate research must give significantly more emphasis to empirical evidence.”
The CLINTEL Group has created an action plan for fighting back against the climate agenda. That plan includes the following main points, which the CLINTEL Group says it will give to governments and companies worldwide for consideration:
- Natural causes contribute to changes in the climate
- Warming has been slower than predicted
- Climate policy is being formed based on inadequate models
- Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant – it is food for plants and the basis for life on Earth
- Global warming, assuming it is real at all, has not increased the prevalence of natural disasters
- Climate policy must respect scientific and economic realities – not imagined fiction
“There is no climate emergency,” says the CLINTEL Group. “Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050. If better approaches emerge, and they certainly will, we have ample time to reflect and re-adapt.”
“The aim of global policy should be ‘prosperity for all’ by providing reliable and affordable energy at all times. In a prosperous society, men and women are well educated, birthrates are low and people care about their environment.”
To allow so-called “Green New Deal” policies to win out over what the CLINTEL Group is proposing will allow for the total destruction of wealth, prosperity, and life as we currently know it.
“If they really believe that man’s activity does not cause climate change, then the title should be: ‘There is no man made climate change,’” wrote a commenter.
The real truth about the climate can be found at ClimateScienceNews.com.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
LegalInsurrection.com
DrEddyMD.com
