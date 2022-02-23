Virginia governor ends mandatory carbon dioxide poisoning of children (mask wearing) in schools

Senate Bill 739 requires Virginia schools to make masks optional by March 1st, and no parent can be required to provide a reason or any kind of certification of the child’s health. The bill also states that there can be no adverse disciplinary or academic consequences for the students if their parents elect for their child to go to school without a mask.

Thanks to Virginia’s new Governor Glenn Youngkin, children enrolled in a public elementary or secondary school can breathe normal again without inhaling carbon dioxide all day, while also avoiding brewing bacteria in their mouth, throat and lungs from the oxygen-restrictive face coverings. Parents are in charge of their children’s health again. Praise the new governor.

School boards, divisions, officials and local authorities cannot overrule Senate Bill 739

The legislation is very clear: “The bill permits, notwithstanding any other provision of law or any regulation, rule or policy implemented by a school board, school division, school official or other state or local authority, the parent of any child enrolled in a public elementary or secondary school, or in any school-based early childhood care and education program, to elect for such child to not wear a mask while on school property.”

Power to the people is the theme of this type of government, and it’s a real breath of fresh air (pun intended) compared to the horrific scamdemic “mandates” that have made everyone’s lives a living hell for the past couple of years, especially in Virginia where infanticide supporter and racist “Blackface” Ralph Northam ruled since the plandemic began.

Youngkin proclaimed: “Today we are reestablishing and restoring power back to parents. But we are also reestablishing our expectations that we will get back to normal. And this is the path.” Then he handed the pen that he signed the bill with to a young girl who was put through the ringer and was suspended by her school for refusing to mask up. A real win for freedom of choice and a loss for the medical tyranny in Virginia schools.

It’s a scientific fact that COVID masks deprive the body of oxygen

The brain needs oxygen to function properly, not recycled oxygen ridden with carbon dioxide from our lungs. That’s waste. That’s been processed. We cannot survive on carbon dioxide. Also, the body needs nutrients to function properly and FIGHT disease.

The longer children and adults wear COVID masks, the more chances for carbon dioxide to have toxicological effect. It can lead to an increased respiratory rate and impaired consciousness — just check the welder’s safety training manual for avoiding or treating carbon dioxide poisoning. This can affect the physical and mental health of the child, especially in developmental stages.

Every cell uses and requires oxygen to thrive, but when the atmosphere contains less than the proper amount for safe breathing, we have a major problem. Wearing a COVID mask for hours means you are breathing somewhere between 80 percent and 95 percent oxygen capacity all day or all night long (think of nurses and doctors on the graveyard shift).

By re-breathing some of the same air that’s trapped in your COVID mask, lowered oxygen levels are persistent. To some people, 92 percent oxygen is low. To others 72 percent would be low, but regardless of the length of time, it’s not sustainable, and it begins triggering long-term negative effects on the heart and other vital organs. The percentage of oxygen required to sustain life falls within a very small range, for humans and most animals.

Side effects from lack of proper oxygen amounts become more obvious over time, but some mask wearers are so psychologically effected they don’t realize it’s happening to them. When oxygen drops just three percent in the atmosphere, and you engage in physical activity, your cells can’t function correctly because they’re failing to receive the proper amount of oxygen.

We need more governors to step up and enact more of this air-loving, health-loving, freedom-loving legislation.

Tune your internet dial to Vaccines news for updates on scamdemic masks and gene therapy injections being forced on children as part of the population reduction scheme by the communists and globalists currently running Washington DC.

S.D. Wells

