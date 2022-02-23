Discovery of covid-related genetic material confirms lab origins of SARS-CoV-2

Researchers out of Hungary claim that a new variant of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) proves that it came from a laboratory rather than nature.

While examining DNA from soil collected in Antarctica, researchers say they identified “traces of a unique variant of coronavirus” that they then sent to “firm Sangon Biotech in Shanghai.”

The scientists also uncovered genetic material from Chinese hamsters and green monkeys, which “may suggest the virus was being examined in a lab using either the animals themselves or their cells,” a report about the matter states.

According to Viscount Ridley, the presence of “three key [covid] mutations” in the sample is characteristic of the early sequences of the virus. This contradicts the claim by both the media and the government that SARS-CoV-2 came from bats at a Chinese wet market.

The findings suggest that the Fauci Flu either escaped or was deliberately released from a laboratory, likely in Wuhan. (Related: The American government was also caught tampering with a Wuhan lab journal.)

Covid didn’t emerge naturally; it was clearly manufactured

Early on in the plandemic, Peter Daszak, president of the EcoHealth Alliance, thanked Tony Fauci for dismissing the lab leak theory. It turns out that EcoHealth has extensive ties to the gain of function research on coronaviruses that took place in Wuhan.

Daszak also created a pressure campaign via a letter that was published in The Lancetdeclaring the lab leak theory to be bogus. That letter actually called on scientists to notlook any further into the matter and to just believe the government.

We also later learned that Daszak had been hired by Facebook to conduct “fact checking,” also known as censoring, on all information pointing to the lab leak theory. Anything even entertaining that idea was labeled as “misinformation” on the social media platform.

Google and YouTube also cooperated with the censorship campaign, pulling down search results and videos that talked about alternate theories to the bat-wet market propaganda.

Hilariously, Daszak was also exposed for leading a World Health Organization (WHO) “investigation” into the matter that lasted a full three hours. Daszak’s investigators were in and out of that Wuhan lab back in February 2021, after which they immediately declared the lab leak theory to be “debunked.”

All they did for their “investigation,” by the way, was ask employees at the facility if they had tampered with bat coronaviruses. They said no, and that was that.

Not long after that, the WHO’s leading infectious diseases experts came out to admit that the first covid patient, whom they dubbed “patient zero,” was “likely” a lab worker at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which debunks Daszak and his misinformation campaign.

“In a world full of coincidences (wink wink), here’s another one,” wrote someone online about the new discovery. “The World Military Games were held in Wuhan one month prior to the outbreak of the virus.”

“And some people still believe the wet market bat soup story,” joked another.

Another asked why more politicians are not demanding an investigation into where covid came from, seeing as how the official story no longer holds any weight whatsoever.

“Oh, they don’t want to investigate themselves,” this same person added. “Or did it come from a meteor?”

Yet another questioned the idea that DNA was somehow magically discovered in Antarctica, of all places, and immediately sent to China? Something does not add up with this story.

“Am I the only person laughing at this?” this person asked. “They’re openly mocking us.”

The latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Summit.news

DrEddyMD.com

