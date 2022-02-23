Christopher Cole, the Executive Officer of Countermeasures for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has announced plans to make Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” a yearly ritual much like seasonal flu shots.

It was Project Veritas that first revealed the Biden regime’s covid jab vision for the future, which was captured on hidden camera by undercover reporters. (Related: Project Veritas also blew the lid on Facebook’s censorship of covid “misinformation”.)

Cole admitted that Biden (or more likely Barack Hussein Obama, who is Biden’s hidden puppet master) wants all Americans to get an annual covid injection, but that it has just not yet been “formally announced … ’cause they don’t want to, like, rile everyone up.”

“Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible,” Cole said flat-out. “They’re not going to not approve [emergency use authorization for children five years old or less]. There’s a money incentive for Pfizer and the drug companies to promote additional vaccinations.”

Cole went on to reveal that covid shots will be a “recurring fountain of revenue” for Big Pharma, probably forever. And if mandates can successfully be put into place, then that revenue stream will be sizable.

“It might not be that much initially, but it’ll be recurring – if they can – if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company.”

FDA says Cole’s statements do not represent the agency’s views

According to Cole, all covid injections were given emergency use authorization (EUA) because this is how the drug industry overcame the regulatory concerns of mandating the jabs on children.

“They’re all approved under an emergency just because it’s not as impactful as some of the other approvals,” he said when asked if there was ever “really an emergency for kids.”

Cole added that his role at the FDA is to ensure that the agency uses a framework of safety, security and effectiveness as part of its preparedness and response protocol, citing specific concerns over “long term effects, especially with someone younger.”

Cole reiterated that annual covid shots are not just probable but certain. He did, however, explain that “just from everything [he’s] heard, the [FDA] are not going to approve it.”

“The drug companies, the food companies, the vaccine companies, they pay us hundreds of millions of dollars a year to hire and keep the reviewers to approve their products,” Cole further explained.

“If they (Big Pharma) can get every person required (to get) an annual vaccine that is a recurring return of money going into their company.”

Cole agreed that his claims cannot be corroborated by any major media source as of yet, but that in time it will all become apparent.

“I think what’s gonna happen is it’s gonna be a gradual thing,” Cole explained about how he personally believes the scheme will be put into place. “Schools are gonna mandate it.”

Cole also spewed a bunch of industry propaganda about how the ability of fully vaccinated people’s bodies to fight off “covid” will wane over time, requiring periodic “boosters” to keep their immune systems functional, at least to some degree.

According to James O’Keefe of Project Veritas, Cole is “an executive officer at the FDA with over 20 years of experience who claims to be directly involved in the approval process.”

In response to all this, the FDA issued a statement claiming that Cole “does not work on vaccine matters and does not represent the views of the FDA.”

More of the latest news about the Biden regime can be found at Fascism.news.

