Christopher Cole, the Executive Officer of Countermeasures for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has announced plans to make Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” a yearly ritual much like seasonal flu shots.
It was Project Veritas that first revealed the Biden regime’s covid jab vision for the future, which was captured on hidden camera by undercover reporters. (Related: Project Veritas also blew the lid on Facebook’s censorship of covid “misinformation”.)
Cole admitted that Biden (or more likely Barack Hussein Obama, who is Biden’s hidden puppet master) wants all Americans to get an annual covid injection, but that it has just not yet been “formally announced … ’cause they don’t want to, like, rile everyone up.”
“Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible,” Cole said flat-out. “They’re not going to not approve [emergency use authorization for children five years old or less]. There’s a money incentive for Pfizer and the drug companies to promote additional vaccinations.”
Cole went on to reveal that covid shots will be a “recurring fountain of revenue” for Big Pharma, probably forever. And if mandates can successfully be put into place, then that revenue stream will be sizable.
“It might not be that much initially, but it’ll be recurring – if they can – if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company.”
FDA says Cole’s statements do not represent the agency’s views
According to Cole, all covid injections were given emergency use authorization (EUA) because this is how the drug industry overcame the regulatory concerns of mandating the jabs on children.
“They’re all approved under an emergency just because it’s not as impactful as some of the other approvals,” he said when asked if there was ever “really an emergency for kids.”
Cole added that his role at the FDA is to ensure that the agency uses a framework of safety, security and effectiveness as part of its preparedness and response protocol, citing specific concerns over “long term effects, especially with someone younger.”
Cole reiterated that annual covid shots are not just probable but certain. He did, however, explain that “just from everything [he’s] heard, the [FDA] are not going to approve it.”
“The drug companies, the food companies, the vaccine companies, they pay us hundreds of millions of dollars a year to hire and keep the reviewers to approve their products,” Cole further explained.
“If they (Big Pharma) can get every person required (to get) an annual vaccine that is a recurring return of money going into their company.”
Cole agreed that his claims cannot be corroborated by any major media source as of yet, but that in time it will all become apparent.
“I think what’s gonna happen is it’s gonna be a gradual thing,” Cole explained about how he personally believes the scheme will be put into place. “Schools are gonna mandate it.”
Cole also spewed a bunch of industry propaganda about how the ability of fully vaccinated people’s bodies to fight off “covid” will wane over time, requiring periodic “boosters” to keep their immune systems functional, at least to some degree.
According to James O’Keefe of Project Veritas, Cole is “an executive officer at the FDA with over 20 years of experience who claims to be directly involved in the approval process.”
In response to all this, the FDA issued a statement claiming that Cole “does not work on vaccine matters and does not represent the views of the FDA.”
More of the latest news about the Biden regime can be found at Fascism.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
ThePostMillennial.com
ProjectVeritas.com
ProjectVeritas.com
YouTu.be
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd