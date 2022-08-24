Fauci to resign from government after more than five decades of murdering people in the name of “science”

Mass murderer Tony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has announced that he is stepping down from his post come December, marking the end of his nearly 40-year reign of terror as a "public servant."

In a statement dated August 22, Fauci wrote that he is leaving his position later this year “to pursue the next chapter of my career,” boasting about all of the notches under his belt over the past 38 years as head of the NIAID – and for more than a decade before that in other government positions.

“I have had the enormous privilege of serving under and advising seven Presidents of the United States, beginning with President Ronald Reagan, on newly emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats including HIV/ AIDS, West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, various bird influenza threats, Ebola and Zika, among others, and, of course, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fauci said.

“I am particularly proud to have served as the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden since the very first day of his administration.” (Related: An old video of Fauci just resurfaced showing that back in the day he agreed that the best immunity is natural, unvaccinated immunity.)

Proud Fauci says he is “not retiring,” but is rather shifting gears to the next phase of his genocidal endeavors. He says he still has “so much energy and passion for my field” that he still wants to use to “advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats.”

Pride comes before the fall, Fauci

Until December comes, Proud Fauci will continue to put “full effort,” he says, into his “current responsibility” while preparing for an impending leadership transition.

“Thanks to the power of science and investments in research and innovation, the world has been able to fight deadly diseases and help save lives around the globe,” Fauci goes on in the statement to say, tooting his horn and once again using the word “proud” to describe his self-perceived success.

“I am proud to have been part of this important work and look forward to helping to continue to do so in the future,” he concluded.

In response, fake “president” Joe Biden issued a statement of his own gushing over Fauci and praising him for being a “dedicated public servant” who possesses a “steady hand with wisdom and insight honed over decades at the forefront of some of our most dangerous and challenging public health crises.”

“When it came time to build a team to lead our COVID-19 response – in fact, in one of my first calls as President-elect – I immediately asked Dr. [sic] Fauci to extend his service as my Chief Medical Advisor to deal with the COVID-19 crisis our nation faced,” Biden’s statement continues.

Biden obviously did not write any of this, by the way, since these sentences are formed correctly and make sense, and do not trail off into rambling idiocy like when Biden actually speaks with his mouth.

As for Fauci, he clearly thinks he did good work all these years and that he should be proud of himself for mass murdering millions upon millions of people during the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic alone – not taking into account all of Fauci’s previous genocidal endeavors while working in government.

“Worldwide, make sure this little maggot can never walk the streets,” wrote a commenter in response to Fauci’s announcement.

“Time for his next chapter: prison,” added another.

“The next chapter of his career will involve being fit for an orange jump suit and bars on his windows,” said someone else. “Total criminal scumbag and leach on humanity.”

The latest news about Tony Fauci can be found at FauciTruth.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

