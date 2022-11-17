Twitter scrubs footage showing Emergencies Act lawyer COLLAPSE after taking covid jab

Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that supports normal energy levels, cardiovascular health, and the nervous system.It has become much harder to find video footage of Public Order Emergency Commission lawyer Gabriel Poliquin collapsing during a recent hearing, presumably due to having been “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), because Twitter is reportedly deleting tweets that contain it.

In case you missed it, Poliquin was answering questions about his involvement with prosecuting Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers for protesting when he suddenly and unexpectedly collapsed and fell to the floor.

In the immediate aftermath, it was unknown if Poliquin survived or if he went the way of CHI Memorial Hospital’s Tiffany Dover, who similarly collapsed after being among the first in the country to get jabbed for the Fauci Flu only to never be seen or heard from again.

Poliquin’s official Twitter account claims he is still alive. Its most recent tweets claim to be from Poliquin himself, who assured his followers that he “should be up and running in a few days.”

Meanwhile, the question on everyone’s mind is: What happened? We also want to know: Why is Twitter on a censorship spree targeting tweets that contain video footage of Poliquin’s fall?

Poliquin bragged in early 2021 about getting injected with AstraZeneca’s covid shot

As the video footage was going viral, internet sleuths were able to pull up old tweets from Poliquin confirming that he did, in fact, get “vaccinated” for the Chinese Flu. A now-deleted tweet from Poliquin on April 28, 2021, included the hashtag “#AstraZeneca,” indicating that he took the viral-vector shot.

A couple months later on June 30, 2021, Poliquin tweeted again about being “#vaxxedtothemax” along with a picture of himself in front of a large sign that read “I got vaccinated!” We assume this means he got “boosted,” or perhaps took another round of a different brand of covid shots.

Interestingly, a month prior to Poliquin’s April tweet, distribution of the AstraZeneca shot in Canada was halted for people under 55 after numerous reports had linked it to blood clots and other serious adverse events.

In May of that year, health authorities in Alberta announced that a 50-year-old woman had died from jab-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), this being one of two confirmed jab-induced deaths linked to the AstraZeneca injection.

We shall see if Poliquin makes any more public appearances beyond just tweets that, quite frankly, could have been written by anyone. He is now in the spotlight, particularly because of his jab obsession and the events leading up to his strange collapse at the podium.

“He was on a witch hunt to prosecute truck drivers protesting the mandates,” wrote a commenter about who Poliquin is. “The man should be in hell.”

Another wrote that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also bragged about getting shot, but that he probably just got saline as opposed to the real stuff that was forced on the unwashed masses.

Almost 32,000 covid vaccine deaths have been reported to the VAERS system,” wrote another, referring to the government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which massively underreports the true number of injuries and deaths.

“Almost 400 deaths have been reported to the Health Canada info-base. MDs are afraid to report vaccine injuries or deaths as they could be disciplined.”

Someone else responded to this that the situation is much the same in the United Kingdom where government officials are bending over backwards in an attempt to hide the truth.

“I have two close neighbors whose lives have been ruined by these injections,” this person wrote. “One neighbor said his sister-in-law was just wasting away after she got a booster. These are his words, not mine.”

The latest news about the dangers and ineffectiveness of covid “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.