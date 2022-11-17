Twitter scrubs footage showing Emergencies Act lawyer COLLAPSE after taking covid jab

It has become much harder to find video footage of Public Order Emergency Commission lawyer Gabriel Poliquin collapsing during a recent hearing, presumably due to having been “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), because Twitter is reportedly deleting tweets that contain it.

In case you missed it, Poliquin was answering questions about his involvement with prosecuting Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers for protesting when he suddenly and unexpectedly collapsed and fell to the floor.

In the immediate aftermath, it was unknown if Poliquin survived or if he went the way of CHI Memorial Hospital’s Tiffany Dover, who similarly collapsed after being among the first in the country to get jabbed for the Fauci Flu only to never be seen or heard from again.

Poliquin’s official Twitter account claims he is still alive. Its most recent tweets claim to be from Poliquin himself, who assured his followers that he “should be up and running in a few days.”

Meanwhile, the question on everyone’s mind is: What happened? We also want to know: Why is Twitter on a censorship spree targeting tweets that contain video footage of Poliquin’s fall?

Poliquin bragged in early 2021 about getting injected with AstraZeneca’s covid shot

As the video footage was going viral, internet sleuths were able to pull up old tweets from Poliquin confirming that he did, in fact, get “vaccinated” for the Chinese Flu. A now-deleted tweet from Poliquin on April 28, 2021, included the hashtag “#AstraZeneca,” indicating that he took the viral-vector shot.

A couple months later on June 30, 2021, Poliquin tweeted again about being “#vaxxedtothemax” along with a picture of himself in front of a large sign that read “I got vaccinated!” We assume this means he got “boosted,” or perhaps took another round of a different brand of covid shots.

Interestingly, a month prior to Poliquin’s April tweet, distribution of the AstraZeneca shot in Canada was halted for people under 55 after numerous reports had linked it to blood clots and other serious adverse events.

In May of that year, health authorities in Alberta announced that a 50-year-old woman had died from jab-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), this being one of two confirmed jab-induced deaths linked to the AstraZeneca injection.

We shall see if Poliquin makes any more public appearances beyond just tweets that, quite frankly, could have been written by anyone. He is now in the spotlight, particularly because of his jab obsession and the events leading up to his strange collapse at the podium.

“He was on a witch hunt to prosecute truck drivers protesting the mandates,” wrote a commenter about who Poliquin is. “The man should be in hell.”

Another wrote that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also bragged about getting shot, but that he probably just got saline as opposed to the real stuff that was forced on the unwashed masses.

“Almost 32,000 covid vaccine deaths have been reported to the VAERS system,” wrote another, referring to the government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which massively underreports the true number of injuries and deaths.

“Almost 400 deaths have been reported to the Health Canada info-base. MDs are afraid to report vaccine injuries or deaths as they could be disciplined.”

Someone else responded to this that the situation is much the same in the United Kingdom where government officials are bending over backwards in an attempt to hide the truth.

“I have two close neighbors whose lives have been ruined by these injections,” this person wrote. “One neighbor said his sister-in-law was just wasting away after she got a booster. These are his words, not mine.”

The latest news about the dangers and ineffectiveness of covid “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

