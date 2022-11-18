After pushing covid depopulation jabs, Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer demands AMNESTY for millions of illegals as REPLACEMENTS for Americans that are dying off

With another stolen election under their belt, Democrats are pressing full steam ahead with trying to erase America’s borders while granting total amnesty to every illegal alien currently living here “undocumented.”

Ringleading this open-borders agenda is none other than Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who says widespread work shortages necessitate the permanent presence of illegal aliens to continue doing all the work that he and other globalists in the upper crust need done so they can continue to live their lavish lifestyles.

Millions of Americans are now sick or dead from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” as well, which means they must be replaced in order to keep the globalists’ slave farm operational. This is what Schumer wants to see happen as part of a great replacement. (Related: Schumer is also involved is human trafficking, sex slavery, and Satanism.)

“Now more than ever, we’re short of workers, we have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to, the only way we’re gonna have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants!” Schumer said in an appearance. “The DREAMers and all of them!”

“Because our ultimate goal is to help the DREAMers get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here!”

National exit polling shows most Americans want border SECURED, not opened

Schumer is clearly out of touch with average Americans who overwhelmingly oppose illegal immigration, including amnesty for those who are already here.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) issued a press release this week containing the results of midterm elections exit polling. By a wide margin 62 percent to 32 percent, voters favor strong action to secure the border and remove all illegal aliens who are occupying the land outside of the law.

“The polling also found that Congress has a clear mandate to secure our borders and ensure that immigration laws are enforced,” FAIR said.

Half of all voters indicated that “securing the border and stopping illegal immigration” needs to be the number-one immigration issue for the 118th Congress to address this session. Another 12 percent said “finding and removing illegal immigrants” needs to be the very-top priority.

Less than nine percent of voters agree with Schumer in “granting legal status to people who are in the country illegally,” it turns out. Twenty-three percent, meanwhile, want more people to enter the country legally rather than illegally.

More than 55 percent of voters disagree with the Biden regime’s policies that have “encouraged illegal immigration.” Only 11.2 percent of voters believe that Biden and his people “have discouraged illegal immigration.”

To stymie all further illegal immigration occurring under the guise of seeking asylum, 67.7 percent of voters say they want asylum seekers to file their claims from outside the United States as opposed to inside after entering illegally.

“Republicans, who seem likely to control the House of Representatives in the 118th Congress have made explicit promises to the American public that they will use their majority to hold the Biden administration accountable for their deliberate and destructive border and immigration policies,” said Dan Stein, president of FAIR.

“Voters want the border brought under control, the wall built, and our nation’s immigration laws enforced.”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy pledged that a border security bill will be the first piece of legislation he brings to the floor next year. Stein says McCarthy has “a clear mandate to fulfill that pledge” based on these exit poll results.

The latest news about the Left’s push for completely open borders can be found at InvasionUSA.news.

Ethan Huff

