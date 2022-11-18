VACCINE FEARMONGERING: NBC pushing RSV propaganda to drive division between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated

Energy at the Cellular LevelNBC news is pushing Nazi-style propaganda about unvaccinated kids being like lepers that parents would want to have their kids avoid entirely this holiday season. Making it sound as simple as washing your hands or staying home if you feel sick, the all-things-pandemic “expert” TV doctor says keep your babies and kids away from the unvaccinated kids, or suffer the consequences of RSV – respiratory syncytial virus. Another pesky infant respiratory virus scare is now underway across fake news media, and now dire warnings about the most COMMON cause of all respiratory illnesses in babies becomes the pandemic mantra of the cold, dark winter ahead.

Fake news NBC is lumping every common cold and virus in with getting children injected with billions of toxic spike prions, while convincing and coercing parents to be very afraid of all children who are not vaccinated. Don’t let your babies have any physical contact with an unvaccinated child, they’re saying, treating the unvaccinated like the Nazis treated Jews during the Holocaust, as infectious rats and roaches that were subhuman.

Huge propaganda-filled, non-science backed “vaccine” and mask-wearing push coming from fake news, again

NBC’s medical correspondent, a self-proclaimed Covid variant expert, posted a graphic on the fake news TV screen telling families to keep their children away from unvaccinated kids. The news anchors set up his scripted message by asking him, “Frankly, why does RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) hit kids so hard, and then it seems like it almost doesn’t affect others?”

The doctor-made-for-pandemic-TV responds with his advice about “factors involved” in getting sick, like being premature as a baby, or breathing in second-hand cigarette smoke. That’s what he says puts every other baby or child in the whole country at high risk of lung infections? This has absolutely NO relevance to or basis for telling parents to have their Covid-vaccinated children veer clear of unvaccinated children. If vaccines work, why would this be a concern at all anyway? Why are people who get the vaccines and wear the masks worried? Isn’t that their “safe and effective” protection?

“The honest answer is, we don’t exactly know why that is. We know there are a couple of factors involved, number one, the younger they are, or premature, they’re going to have some lung issues as well. It’s a small airway disease, so if they have airway problems, that can cause an issue. If there’s smoking in the house, so if they’re exposed to secondhand smoke… that can also lead to more complications and risk of issues.” And just like that, here come the tips for the scamdemic-paranoid, fake-news-believing populace of “vaccinated” sheeple:

NBC vax sign

NBC guest “expert” compared health risk of being unvaccinated to that of breathing in second-hand smoke

“All babies need to be protected,” the TV doctor tells us, and yes, the earth is not flat and the sun is a star. But science. Talk shows love featuring doctors spewing advice on the pandemic, but where’s the science? Where is the research to back up this ‘common sense’ sounding advice, that links one issue to another, without citing any scientific research, clinical trials, or even statistics? We know smoking causes lung cancer, among other issues, and that second-hand smoke is just as dangerous as what the smoker is inhaling, but how does this relate to jabbed-up kids avoiding kids who don’t get the clot shots?

Again, it’s the old simple-as-1-2-3 philosophy that says if the earth is round and grass is green, then all vaccines must be safe and effective. Because fake news thinks most Americans are so dumb and brainwashed that mentioning cigarette smoke and non-vaccination in the same sentence will get 270 million Americans nodding their head in submission. These deadly Covid jabs are a slow-walk into the gas chambers, and the propaganda pushing them is relentless.

Bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental gene therapy injections the CDC and fake news claim are “safe and effective” when they’re really dangerous and health-damaging.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

ThePostMillennial.com

DrEddyMD.com

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.