Dr. Sherri Tenpenny warns of DEATH TSUNAMI caused by COVID-19 vaccines

Energy at the Cellular LevelAccording to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, the “death tsunami” caused by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines has now arrived.

“Since March of 2020, every single thing I’ve said was going to happen has. This death tsunami that I’ve been talking about for the last two years — it’s arriving right now,” she said. “I don’t know if that was the Holy Spirit moving me – I think it was part Holy Spirit and part scientific knowledge, and what I was able to study and learn and see along the way.”

Tenpenny cited government data to reveal the more than 1 in 73 vaccinated people in the United Kingdom who died in 2020. The doctor added that about a thousand people die in the U.K. every week, thanks to the mass COVID-19 vaccination program there. Moreover, Tenpenny said more than 900 vaccinated professional athletes have already died mainly from myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation).

She then cited the phenomenon of individuals with keys and other metallic things sticking to their arms and foreheads as seen on social media. These small magnetic charges are clearly the result of heavy proportions of graphene oxide in the initial batch of COVID-19 vaccines. One article even cited a vaccinated Indian who discovered “steel and iron articles including coins, spoons, forks, knives and bike keys” sticking to his skin.

While the phenomenon has died down as the months passed, Tenpenny credited it to Big Pharma companies changing the recipe for the COVID-19 vaccines. Nevertheless, she reiterated that the graphene oxide is still present in the vaccine even though its formula was revised.

Tenpenny: COVID-19 injections are a slow way to kill-off human race

The physician also revealed that the COVID-19 injections are a slow way to kill off the human race.

“They found a way to slow-kill people with this. They want 3.5 billion people off the planet and they’ve learned how to do the slow-kill, so most unsuspecting people don’t connect the dots,” she said.

“Anybody who’s listening to this should never, ever, ever take another shot of any kind ever again under any circumstance,” she said. Her warning also extended to the new bivalent flu-COVID vaccines now being sold on the market. (Related: Vaccine expert warns the unvaccinated to never take COVID vaccines.)

According to the physician, the mass deaths of vaccinated began jut about a year after the forced COVID shots started. As of Oct. 24, 2022, there were 21.8 million excess deaths dating back from Jan. 1, 2021. Prior to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, that number was below five million.

Tenpenny added that the 21.8 million deaths could very well be moved up to 28 million.

Moreover, some 150,000 excess deaths among Americans younger than 45 were recorded during the first two and a half years of the pandemic. Half of those deaths occurred just in the past year, since the COVID-19 shots were introduced under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed.

Follow Vaccines.news for more stories about the COVID vaccines.

Watch Dr. Sherri Tenpenny explain why the COVID-19 vaccines are deadly.

https://rumble.com/v1v05g4-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-explain-why-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-deadly.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny explain why the COVID-19 vaccines are deadly

This video is from the channel The Prisoner on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

VAX DEATH COVER-UP: One of Germany’s largest health insurance companies just fired its CEO for telling the truth about covid vaccine injuries; all data scrubbed from website.

Sudden Adult Death Syndrome is the new name for vaccine deaths in the medical establishment’s play-pretend reality.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: mRNA COVID vaccines increase hospitalization and death rates.

Kevin Hughes

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

DailyPioneer.com

Rumble.com

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.