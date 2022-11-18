Dr. Sherri Tenpenny warns of DEATH TSUNAMI caused by COVID-19 vaccines

According to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, the “death tsunami” caused by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines has now arrived.

“Since March of 2020, every single thing I’ve said was going to happen has. This death tsunami that I’ve been talking about for the last two years — it’s arriving right now,” she said. “I don’t know if that was the Holy Spirit moving me – I think it was part Holy Spirit and part scientific knowledge, and what I was able to study and learn and see along the way.”

Tenpenny cited government data to reveal the more than 1 in 73 vaccinated people in the United Kingdom who died in 2020. The doctor added that about a thousand people die in the U.K. every week, thanks to the mass COVID-19 vaccination program there. Moreover, Tenpenny said more than 900 vaccinated professional athletes have already died mainly from myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation).

She then cited the phenomenon of individuals with keys and other metallic things sticking to their arms and foreheads as seen on social media. These small magnetic charges are clearly the result of heavy proportions of graphene oxide in the initial batch of COVID-19 vaccines. One article even cited a vaccinated Indian who discovered “steel and iron articles including coins, spoons, forks, knives and bike keys” sticking to his skin.

While the phenomenon has died down as the months passed, Tenpenny credited it to Big Pharma companies changing the recipe for the COVID-19 vaccines. Nevertheless, she reiterated that the graphene oxide is still present in the vaccine even though its formula was revised.

Tenpenny: COVID-19 injections are a slow way to kill-off human race

The physician also revealed that the COVID-19 injections are a slow way to kill off the human race.

“They found a way to slow-kill people with this. They want 3.5 billion people off the planet and they’ve learned how to do the slow-kill, so most unsuspecting people don’t connect the dots,” she said.

“Anybody who’s listening to this should never, ever, ever take another shot of any kind ever again under any circumstance,” she said. Her warning also extended to the new bivalent flu-COVID vaccines now being sold on the market. (Related: Vaccine expert warns the unvaccinated to never take COVID vaccines.)

According to the physician, the mass deaths of vaccinated began jut about a year after the forced COVID shots started. As of Oct. 24, 2022, there were 21.8 million excess deaths dating back from Jan. 1, 2021. Prior to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, that number was below five million.

Tenpenny added that the 21.8 million deaths could very well be moved up to 28 million.

Moreover, some 150,000 excess deaths among Americans younger than 45 were recorded during the first two and a half years of the pandemic. Half of those deaths occurred just in the past year, since the COVID-19 shots were introduced under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed.

Watch Dr. Sherri Tenpenny explain why the COVID-19 vaccines are deadly.

This video is from the channel The Prisoner on Brighteon.com.

