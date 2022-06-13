Sudden Adult Death Syndrome is the new name for vaccine deaths in the medical establishment’s play-pretend reality

In an attempt to explain away the rash of deaths occurring in otherwise healthy-seeming adults who got “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the medical establishment has coined a new term called “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome,” or SADS, that it is pretending appeared out of nowhere with no explanation.

Much like Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), which was also made up out of thin air to explain away infant deaths caused by vaccines, SADS is being called a “mystery” condition that could strike anyone at any time for no apparent reason.

People under the age of 40 are now being told to go to their doctors immediately to have their hearts checked, as they might have a hidden case of SADS. The condition could be fatal, we are told, and is an “umbrella term to describe unexpected deaths in young people,” according to The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

Anyone of any age, even if they seem healthy, could be at risk, we are told. But no differentiation is being made between people who took the jabs and people who left their natural immune systems alone, which is the real kicker in all this.

Australia opens country’s first SADS registry to track wave of cases

They will never admit to it, but the sudden rise in SADS directly coincides with the unleashing of Operation Warp Speed, which has turned hundreds of millions of Americans into deadly spike protein factories. These spike proteins are ripping apart their cardiovascular systems and leaving them prone to early death.

If a person knows others within his own family who have died unexpectedly, or who himself suffers fainting or seizure during exercise, this could be a sign of SADS, Australian media outlets are claiming.

One individual, 31-year-old Catherine Keane of Dublin, died in her sleep recently while living with two friends. Her mother Margherita told the Irish Mirror that Catherine just never showed up for a meal one day before being found lifeless in her bed.

“They were all working from home so no one really paid attention when Catherine didn’t come down for breakfast,” Margherita says. “They sent her a text at 11:20 a.m. and when she didn’t reply, they checked her room and found she had passed.”

“Her friend heard a noise in her room at 3:56 a.m. and believes now that is when she died.”

Before her untimely death, Catherine supposedly went to the gym regularly and “walked 10,000 steps every day,” according to her mother.

“I take some comfort in that she went in her sleep and knew no pain and I’m grateful for that. I always worried about the kids driving in the car, but never saw this coming. I never thought I’d ever lost a child in my life,” Margherita added.

There are now so many cases of SAD popping up that Melbourne’s Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute is reportedly opening up Australia’s first SADS registry to track them all.

“There are approximately 750 cases per year of people aged under 50 in Victoria suddenly having their heart stop (cardiac arrest),” a spokesperson from the group is quoted as saying.

“Of these, approximately 100 young people per year will have no cause found even after extensive investigations such as a full autopsy (SADS phenomenon).”

Cardiologist and researcher Dr. Elizabeth Paratz added that not only is the new SADS registry at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute the first in Australia, but it is also one of only a few in the world that has combined ambulance, hospital, and forensics information all in one place.

