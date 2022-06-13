Russia, which is now far more Christian than America, just introduced new law criminalizing “LGBT propaganda”

New legislation proposed in Russia would make it a crime for anyone in the country to promote unnatural sexual relations, or what the government there is calling “LGBT propaganda.”

Russia’s State Duma received the draft legislation on Tuesday and it is currently being reviewed by the state-building and legislation committee. Those who violate its provisions would face fines of up to $160,000, reports indicate.

An amendment to existing administrative law, the bill would restrict the transmission of all information promoting non-traditional sexual relations. In its current form, administrative law only prohibits such information from being spread to minors, which is also known as grooming.

An explanatory note attached to the document explains that “family, motherhood and childhood in their traditional understanding, which comes from our ancestors, are the values that ensure the continuous change of generations, act as a condition for the preservation and development of a multinational people, and therefore need special state protections.”

Can you imagine something like this being proposed in the United States using such language, let alone being taken seriously by our corrupt government officials? It sure seems like Russia is a whole lot more Christian than the West these days.

Russia isn’t going to let its culture be destroyed by foreign influences

According to the provisions of the bill, fines would be levied for propaganda aimed at “forming non-traditional sexual attitudes, the attractiveness of non-traditional sexual relations, a distorted idea of the social equivalence of traditional and non-traditional sexual relations, and the imposition of information about non-traditional sexual relations, causing interest in such relations.”

As long as no criminal offense is committed, fines for individuals would range between 40,000 and 50,000 rubles, which is the equivalent of about $660 to $830. Government officials who violate the new law would be fined a greater amount at between 100,000 and 500,000 rubles, or between $1,660 and $8,300.

Legal entities would be fined anywhere from one million to five million rubles, or about $16,600 to $83,000, as well as a forced suspension of all activities for up to 90 days.

“The punishments would be more severe if the suspected violations were carried out with the use of mass media or the internet, in which case the fines would range from 100,000 and 500,000 rubles ($1,660- $8,300) for ordinary citizens, 500,000 to one million rubles ($8,300-$16,600) for officials, and up to 10 million ($166,000) for legal entities,” RT explains.

“Foreign citizens are also mentioned in the bill, as they could also face fines of between 40,000 and 100,000 rubles ($660-$1,660) or from 100,000 to 500,000 ($1,660- $8,300) if they use the internet for the promotion of such relationships. Alternatively, foreign citizens or people without citizenship could face a 15-day administrative arrest followed by expulsion from the Russian Federation.”

The bill’s authors note that while it is important to provide reasonable protection for the rights of all individuals, “at the same time, the threats arising from the imposition of foreign standards that break the generally accepted way of life in the field of family and marriage begs the question about a need to protect the culture of the majority, including by introducing additional legal regulation.”

In other words, foreigners with foreign beliefs and ideologies are seeking to change the culture of Russia, and Russia is not having any of it. Punishment will be given to anyone who violates this for the protection of Russian culture and the Russian way of life.

It is important to note that the bill explicitly does not infringe upon personal freedoms or the right of individuals in Russia to determine their own sexual orientation. All it does is protect the rest of Russia from being forcibly converted to the Cult of LGBT, which is what is currently happening in the West.

More related news about LGBT perversion can be found at GenderConfused.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

RT.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts