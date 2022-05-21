Russian officials: American biolabs in Ukraine conducted illegal experiments on rivers and infected children with tuberculosis

Russian officials are claiming that the biological weapons research laboratories in Ukraine have conducted illegal experiments on the country’s rivers and deliberately infected children with tuberculosis. The Russian government claimed that the children infected with tuberculosis were native Russians living in eastern Ukraine.

According to General Igor Kirillov, commander of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, the Defense Ministry’s investigation into American-funded bioweapons labs has provided the Russian government with substantial evidence proving that the Ukrainian government in Kyiv attempted to infect residents of the Luhansk region with a highly pathogenic strain of tuberculosis in 2020. (Related: GENOCIDE: US-run biolabs in Ukraine have been building bioweapons targeting certain ethnic groups after harvesting DNA from Russians.)

“Leaflets made in the form of counterfeit banknotes were infected with the causative agent of tuberculosis and distributed among minors in the village of Stepove,” said Kirillov. Since 2014, this village has been occupied by pro-Russian separatists in Luhansk.

Kirillov added that the organizers of these experiments deliberately targeted less hygienic children, including kids who were more likely to put random things in their mouths and handle food without washing their hands.

The general added that bacteriological studies among children in Stepove confirmed that the isolated bacteria investigators found on the leaflets were resistant to first- and second-line anti-tuberculosis drugs.

“The infection of the banknotes was most likely artificial since the material contains extremely dangerous strains of the pathogen in a concentration that can ensure infection and the development of the tuberculosis process,” noted Kirillov.

Kirillov added that the spread of tuberculosis through the Luhansk region exhibited signs of “deliberate, man-made contamination [using] leaflets with biomaterials of high pathogenicity.”

The Russian government further claimed that the experiments on children were run by foreign specialists of uncertain nationality who entered Ukraine through third-party nations to conceal America’s involvement in the experiments.

These specialists were quickly evacuated from biolabs in the eastern portions of Ukraine to the country’s west shortly before Russia launched its invasion. Kirillov said they took with them all of their equipment and the drugs they used.

American-supervised specialists conducted experiments on Ukrainian rivers

At a recent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s ambassador to the U.N., alleged that the U.S. is using its experimentation in Ukraine to develop bioweapons. These experiments include studying how water-borne pathogens spread.

“Ukrainian specialists, under the supervision of American colleagues, have regularly carried out a collection of water samples from rivers flowing through Ukraine,” said Nebenzya. “The aim here is to establish the presence in them of specific dangerous pathogens, including cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A and E and to evaluate the way in which they spread through the water in order to draw conclusions on the ability of these pathogens to incapacitate.”

“Then the collection of these samples was sent to the United States,” continued Nebenzya. “We have a logical question: Why? Why is a collection of dangerous pathogens being collected by the United States, which might then be spread through the waters of this region?”

Nebenzya warned that the results of America’s experimentation on river-borne pathogens could be used “to create a biological catastrophe, not only in Russia, but on the whole [region] through the waters of the Azov and Black Seas and in Eastern Europe.”

During the same Security Council meeting, Nebenzya also accused the U.S. of deliberately refusing to strengthen the Biological Weapons Convention, a global treaty banning the use and prohibiting the development of bioweapons.

Nebenzya accused the U.S. of providing incoherent statements regarding American biological research activities and claiming that all activities “are by definition peaceful and ‘beneficial’ for the international community.”

U.S. diplomats are also refusing to speak with journalists who demand answers regarding American cooperation with Ukrainian biological research activities, including such activities that contradict statements made by leading American officials.

Furthermore, Nebenzya has accused American representatives of rejecting an initiative to augment the Biological Weapons Convention that would require countries to report military biological activities conducted beyond their territories.

“This means that the U.S. intentionally blocks attempts to reinforce the Biological Weapons Convention regime, which aims to make it possible to efficiently detect violations of the Convention,” said Nebenzya.

Arsenio Toledo

