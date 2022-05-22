Study: Wearing a mask INCREASES risk of covid death

New research out of Brazil has found that wearing a face mask actually increases one's risk of getting sick and possibly dying from an infection.

Beny Spira, an associate professor at the University of São Paulo, evaluated the correlation between mask usage and morbidity and mortality rates during the 2020-21 winter season in Europe. What he found defies everything the government told us throughout the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

Spira collected data from 35 European countries over a six-month period. He then analyzed and cross-examined it to look for patterns of correlation or contrast between wearing a mask and health. (Related: Face masks breed pathogens.)

What he discovered is that face veils do not prevent disease, nor do they decrease the risk of dying from a Chinese Virus infection. The results were published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science on April 19.

“The findings presented in this short communication suggest that countries with high levels of mask compliance did not perform better than those with low mask usage in the six-month period that encompassed the second European wave of COVID-19,” Spira said.

“The lack of negative correlations between mask usage and COVID-19 cases and deaths suggest that the widespread use of masks at a time when an effective intervention was most needed, i.e., during the strong 2020-2021 autumn-winter peak, was not able to reduce COVID-19 transmission.”

Mask mandates caused “harmful unintended consequences”

All in all, a “moderate positive correlation” was found between the use of masks and covid-related deaths. In other words, the more masks were used, the greater the death rate.

“The positive correlation between mask usage and cases was not statistically significant (rho = 0.136, p = 0.436), while the correlation between mask usage and deaths was positive and significant (rho = 0.351, p = 0.039),” the study reveals.

“The Spearman’s correlation between masks and deaths was considerably higher in the West than in East European countries: 0.627 (p = 0.007) and 0.164 (p = 0.514), respectively.”

Other confounding factors such as being “vaccinated” were determined to be irrelevant in terms of affecting the outcome. This is because the jabs had not yet been rolled out during the time period evaluated.

Spira also addressed the claim that higher infection levels may have prompted more mask usage, resulting in countries with higher mask use seeing a greater number of infections.

“While this assertion is certainly true for some countries, several others with high infection rates, such as France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain had strict mask mandates in place since the first semester of 2020,” Spira says.

“In addition, during the six-month period covered by this study, all countries underwent a peak in COVID-19 infections, thus all of them endured similar pressures that might have potentially influenced the level of mask usage.”

Spira’s study was published at the same time that the Biden White House pledged to fight for reinstatement of the recently overturned federal mask mandate for travelers.

“How many ‘covid victims’ actually died from one of those 10 or 20 medical conditions because they were forced to wear a mask ‘to protect others?’” asked someone at Natural News.

“At this point, I’m surprised more people aren’t dead from the control measures,” wrote another. “The immune system is a miraculous thing to fend off the assaults … but the vaccine is dropping folks and it’s not even fall yet.”

Another explained that in Argentina at one point, citizens were being find upwards of $850 for not wearing a mask.

“Don’t ever allow something like that in your country,” this person added, warning that fascism spreads when good people refuse to stand up against it.

The latest news about fraudulent medical interventions like face masks can be found at BadMedicine.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheNationalPulse.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

