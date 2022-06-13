Doctors sue FDA for campaigning against use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19

Physicians filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for acting outside of its authority by directing the public not to use ivermectin.

The legal action filed on June 2 by Drs. Robert L. Apter, Mary Talley Bowden and Paul E. Marik indicated that the FDA launched a “crusade” against ivermectin as a treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), “unlawfully interfered” with the doctors’ ability to practice medicine – even though the drug is fully approved by the agency for human use.

The suit filed in the District Court, Southern District of Texas, Galveston Division also included the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.

“The FDA generally cannot ban particular uses of human drugs once they are otherwise approved and admitted to the market, even if such use differs from the labeling – commonly referred to as ‘off-label’ use,” the complaint stated.

The lawsuit also added that the FDA cannot advise whether a patient should take an approved drug for a particular purpose as decisions like these are within the scope of the doctor-patient relationship.

The doctors specifically mentioned the FDA publication “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19” and tweets from the FDA official Twitter account – including one implying that ivermectin is intended only for animals.

“This lawsuit, brought by three eminently qualified physicians, is a welcome development,” said Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense president and general counsel.

She told the Defender that the doctors rightfully assert that the FDA, assisted by corporate media, has unlawfully interfered with the doctor-patient relationship and the appropriate treatment for individual patients. “Regulating the doctor-patient relationship is an area of the well-established state law – not federal law,” she added.

Plaintiffs are respected practitioners with high success rates in treating COVID patients

The plaintiffs are well-respected in their field and hold records of high success rates in treating COVID-19 patients with ivermectin.

Apter is licensed to practice medicine in Arizona and Washington and has a COVID-19 patient survival rate of more than 99.98 percent. He was referred to the Washington Medical Commission and Arizona Medical Board for disciplinary action for prescribing ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

In a press release prepared by Boyden, Gray & Associates, the Washington, D.C.-based firm that represents the doctors, Apter said: “If doctors are freed to treat patients according to their best judgment and unprejudiced evaluation of the medical literature, many thousands more deaths and serious disabilities will be averted.”

Apter further said in the filed suit that government pressure, “largely through the FDA,” led pharmacies to refuse to fill ivermectin prescriptions for COVID-19.

Bowden, who has 40 years of experience in emergency medicine, started prescribing ivermectin to treat COVID-19 in 2020. She treated more than 3,900 patients with a success rate of over 99.97 percent.

However, Houston Methodist Hospital, Bowden’s employer, forced her to resign for allegedly spreading “COVID misinformation” last year.

Meanwhile, Marik was an author of more than 750 publications and professor of medicine and chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) in Norfolk, Virginia, from 2009 through 2021. He also served as a director of the intensive care unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

He developed a protocol for treating COVID-19 called the “EVMS COVID-19 Management Protocol,” but was forced to resign from his positions at EVMS and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for promoting the use of ivermectin.

Marik said that refusing to allow patients to receive effective early treatment for COVID-19 led to innumerable hospitalizations and deaths and caused extreme distress for patients, their families and health professionals.

There were studies conducted showing that ivermectin can be attributed to lower COVID-19 death rates. However, the FDA continues to claim the drug is ineffective for treating COVID. (Related: FDA rolling back rules to allow doctors to send abortion pills though the mail as Post Office colludes with agency to intercept effective COVID med Ivermectin.)

It may be noted that since 1987, it has been used safely in 3.7 billion doses worldwide. William Campbell and Satoshi Omura won the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their research on the drug.

Watch the below video that talks about the suppression of ivermectin.

https://rumble.com/v185k3x-suppression-of-ivermectin.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Suppression of ivermectin

This video is from the JosephJenkins channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

CONDEMNED TO DIE: Judge refuses to grant emergency request for ivermectin to dying COVID patient.

Japanese study finds that ivermectin is “safe and effective” for treating covid.

Americans are now having to sneak ivermectin into hospitals to save their loved ones.

Ivermectin documented as “miracle drug” for COVID-19 that could save millions of lives – so why aren’t health officials endorsing it?.

Belle Carter

Sources include:

TheNewAmerican.com

BoydenGrayAssociates.com 1

TheEpochTimes.com

Twitter.com

BoydenGrayAssociates.com 2

HoustonChronicle.com

Wavy.com

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

Rumble.com

Related Posts