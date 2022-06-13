Doctors sue FDA for campaigning against use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.Physicians filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for acting outside of its authority by directing the public not to use ivermectin.

The legal action filed on June 2 by Drs. Robert L. Apter, Mary Talley Bowden and Paul E. Marik indicated that the FDA launched a “crusade” against ivermectin as a treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), “unlawfully interfered” with the doctors’ ability to practice medicine – even though the drug is fully approved by the agency for human use.

The suit filed in the District Court, Southern District of Texas, Galveston Division also included the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.

“The FDA generally cannot ban particular uses of human drugs once they are otherwise approved and admitted to the market, even if such use differs from the labeling – commonly referred to as ‘off-label’ use,” the complaint stated.

The lawsuit also added that the FDA cannot advise whether a patient should take an approved drug for a particular purpose as decisions like these are within the scope of the doctor-patient relationship.

The doctors specifically mentioned the FDA publication “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19” and tweets from the FDA official Twitter account – including one implying that ivermectin is intended only for animals.

“This lawsuit, brought by three eminently qualified physicians, is a welcome development,” said Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense president and general counsel.

She told the Defender that the doctors rightfully assert that the FDA, assisted by corporate media, has unlawfully interfered with the doctor-patient relationship and the appropriate treatment for individual patients. “Regulating the doctor-patient relationship is an area of the well-established state law – not federal law,” she added.

Plaintiffs are respected practitioners with high success rates in treating COVID patients

The plaintiffs are well-respected in their field and hold records of high success rates in treating COVID-19 patients with ivermectin.

Apter is licensed to practice medicine in Arizona and Washington and has a COVID-19 patient survival rate of more than 99.98 percent. He was referred to the Washington Medical Commission and Arizona Medical Board for disciplinary action for prescribing ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

In a press release prepared by Boyden, Gray & Associates, the Washington, D.C.-based firm that represents the doctors, Apter said: “If doctors are freed to treat patients according to their best judgment and unprejudiced evaluation of the medical literature, many thousands more deaths and serious disabilities will be averted.”

Apter further said in the filed suit that government pressure, “largely through the FDA,” led pharmacies to refuse to fill ivermectin prescriptions for COVID-19.

Bowden, who has 40 years of experience in emergency medicine, started prescribing ivermectin to treat COVID-19 in 2020. She treated more than 3,900 patients with a success rate of over 99.97 percent.

However, Houston Methodist Hospital, Bowden’s employer, forced her to resign for allegedly spreading “COVID misinformation” last year.

Meanwhile, Marik was an author of more than 750 publications and professor of medicine and chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) in Norfolk, Virginia, from 2009 through 2021. He also served as a director of the intensive care unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

He developed a protocol for treating COVID-19 called the “EVMS COVID-19 Management Protocol,” but was forced to resign from his positions at EVMS and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for promoting the use of ivermectin.

Marik said that refusing to allow patients to receive effective early treatment for COVID-19 led to innumerable hospitalizations and deaths and caused extreme distress for patients, their families and health professionals.

There were studies conducted showing that ivermectin can be attributed to lower COVID-19 death rates. However, the FDA continues to claim the drug is ineffective for treating COVID. (Related: FDA rolling back rules to allow doctors to send abortion pills though the mail as Post Office colludes with agency to intercept effective COVID med Ivermectin.)

It may be noted that since 1987, it has been used safely in 3.7 billion doses worldwide. William Campbell and Satoshi Omura won the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their research on the drug.

Watch the below video that talks about the suppression of ivermectin.

https://rumble.com/v185k3x-suppression-of-ivermectin.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Suppression of ivermectin

This video is from the JosephJenkins channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

CONDEMNED TO DIE: Judge refuses to grant emergency request for ivermectin to dying COVID patient.

Japanese study finds that ivermectin is “safe and effective” for treating covid.

Americans are now having to sneak ivermectin into hospitals to save their loved ones.

Ivermectin documented as “miracle drug” for COVID-19 that could save millions of lives – so why aren’t health officials endorsing it?.

Belle Carter

Sources include:

TheNewAmerican.com

BoydenGrayAssociates.com 1

TheEpochTimes.com

Twitter.com

BoydenGrayAssociates.com 2

HoustonChronicle.com

Wavy.com

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

Rumble.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.