Americans are now having to sneak ivermectin into hospitals to save their loved ones

An independent physician based out of Jacksonville, Fla., is sounding the alarm about how Americans are now having to smuggle “alternative” remedies into hospitals to save their loved ones from the government’s deadly approved protocols for “treating” the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Eduardo Balbona says that he has already helped dozens of seriously ill patients recover from covid using ivermectin and other prohibited remedies. In almost every case, however, families have had to sneak these medications into hospitals to avoid detection like in some kind of third-world dictatorship.

The biggest barrier to these drugs getting legalized, so to speak, is the CARES Act. Signed into law by Donald Trump on March 27, 2020, the CARES Act only reimburses hospitals and health facilities for administering approved treatments like remdesivir, which is ineffective and deadly but makes lots of money for Tony Fauci.

The only way to truly heal from covid is to sidestep the government’s rules and do your own thing, which is difficult once a person gets admitted to the hospital and put on a ventilator. At that point, the individual loses all rights, essentially, and is issued a death sentence.

22 Other countries have approved ivermectin based on safety and efficacy studies

It used to be the case that Americans were afforded doctor-patient privilege, meaning they were free to make their own health decisions with the help of their doctors. Now, Big Brother decides what “medicines” you get, and anything else is off-limits – unless you get it off the black market and smuggle it in.

A woman who recently contacted Balbona did just that after her husband was admitted to a Florida hospital with covid. His condition worsened until his wife sneaked into the facility with ivermectin, which ultimately saved his life.

“The husband was very ill,” Balbona says. “He’s in his 50s, a big strong guy. She called me desperate because they gave him remdesivir [in the hospital] and she made them stop it, and he started getting worse and worse. And his oxygen demand went up.”

“The people who [sneaked] in the ivermectin … they are scared to death,” Balbona added.

It is possible that this woman will be found out and that she will get arrested for saving her husband’s life. This is her worry, anyway, based on how people who choose to use ivermectin (assuming they can find it in the first place) are being treated by the government.

Balbona helped the woman obtain the medications that she smuggled into the hospital and he is freely speaking about it, suggesting he does not care what anyone thinks. As any good doctor would do, he is concerned about saving lives, not playing politics.

“She is sure that the government is going to find out who she is” and possibly arrest her for giving medications not approved by the hospital, The Epoch Times revealed about the case.

When asked through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for details about why it opposes the use of ivermectin for treating covid patients, the FDA did not respond with an answer.

It turns out that nearly two dozen other countries have approved ivermectin for use. One of these is Brazil, where one major city cut its covid cases in half by administering the drug to locals.

In the United States, however, this is not allowed – for reasons that remain unknown. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will not allow ivermectin to be prescribed to patients, nor will it reimburse health facilities that dare to try.

Ethan Huff

