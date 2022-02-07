Japanese study finds that ivermectin is “safe and effective” for treating covid

Kowa Co. Ltd., a Japanese conglomerate with interests in trading, hospitality and electronics, has issued a press release indicating that science clearly shows that ivermectin is a “safe and effective” remedy for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

That release, which is available as a pdf, explains that the anti-parasitic drug works against the Omicron (Moronic) variant of the Fauci Flu, based on the results of a phase III clinical trial.

The company, which works with Kitasato University in Tokyo, says that ivermectin exhibits the “same antiviral effect” on all other “mutant strains” of the Wuhan Flu, including Alpha and Delta. It does this, Kowa revealed, by suppressing both invasion and replication of the virus.

“[Ivermectin] is expected to be applied as a therapeutic drug (tablet) for all new coronavirus infectious diseases,” the report explains. (Related: Since ivermectin is pretty much banned in the United States, people are having to smuggle it into hospitals from wherever they can find it.)

FDA refuses to respond to FOIA request asking for proof that ivermectin is “unsafe”

For more than 20 years, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been recommending ivermectin as a remedy to treat parasitic infections. Volunteers have been distributing it throughout Africa because it is extremely effective and relatively inexpensive.

It was only when the Fauci Flu arrived that suddenly ivermectin was blacklisted and declared “dangerous” and “ineffective” by the likes of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which deceptively referred to it as a “horse dewormer” in a recent tweet.

The FDA first approved ivermectin for human use back in the 1990s, but apparently its leadership today forgot all about that and now thinks it is just dewormer for farm animals that crazy conservatives are consuming because they are too afraid to get the “vaccines” instead.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request sought answers from the FDA as to any reported side effects associated with ivermectin, seeing as how the agency insists that it is “unsafe.” The FDA has thus far refused to respond to that request, despite continuing to publicly denounce the drug’s usage.

As of the writing, the first link that appears in a Google search for “ivermectin” is a page from the FDA entitled: “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19,” along with a picture of a veterinarian petting a horse.

“One of the FDA’s jobs is to carefully evaluate the scientific data on a drug to be sure that it is both safe and effective for a particular use,” the page reads.

“In some instances, it can be highly dangerous to use a medicine for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 that has not been approved by or has not received emergency use authorization from the FDA.”

The FDA further claims on the page that it has received “multiple reports” of patients who supposedly “required medical attention” after self-medicating with ivermectin “intended for livestock.”

“Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous,” the FDA insists, providing no evidence to back this claim.

Meanwhile, 200 members of Congress were reportedly treated with ivermectin throughout the plandemic and did just fine. Are they livestock, or does the FDA just not want the unwashed masses to access this remedy?

“The FDA will not approve ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine because there is zero profit to be made for their billionaire political friends,” wrote one reader at 100percentfedup.com. “Always follow the money when it comes to politicians.”

Another asked how many more studies are needed before the United States follows Japan and other countries in finally accepting ivermectin as a safe and effective remedy for covid.

The latest news about the corrupt FDA can be found at FDA.news.

