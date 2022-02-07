Japanese study finds that ivermectin is “safe and effective” for treating covid

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.Kowa Co. Ltd., a Japanese conglomerate with interests in trading, hospitality and electronics, has issued a press release indicating that science clearly shows that ivermectin is a “safe and effective” remedy for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

That release, which is available as a pdf, explains that the anti-parasitic drug works against the Omicron (Moronic) variant of the Fauci Flu, based on the results of a phase III clinical trial.

The company, which works with Kitasato University in Tokyo, says that ivermectin exhibits the “same antiviral effect” on all other “mutant strains” of the Wuhan Flu, including Alpha and Delta. It does this, Kowa revealed, by suppressing both invasion and replication of the virus.

“[Ivermectin] is expected to be applied as a therapeutic drug (tablet) for all new coronavirus infectious diseases,” the report explains. (Related: Since ivermectin is pretty much banned in the United States, people are having to smuggle it into hospitals from wherever they can find it.)

FDA refuses to respond to FOIA request asking for proof that ivermectin is “unsafe”

For more than 20 years, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been recommending ivermectin as a remedy to treat parasitic infections. Volunteers have been distributing it throughout Africa because it is extremely effective and relatively inexpensive.

It was only when the Fauci Flu arrived that suddenly ivermectin was blacklisted and declared “dangerous” and “ineffective” by the likes of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which deceptively referred to it as a “horse dewormer” in a recent tweet.

The FDA first approved ivermectin for human use back in the 1990s, but apparently its leadership today forgot all about that and now thinks it is just dewormer for farm animals that crazy conservatives are consuming because they are too afraid to get the “vaccines” instead.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request sought answers from the FDA as to any reported side effects associated with ivermectin, seeing as how the agency insists that it is “unsafe.” The FDA has thus far refused to respond to that request, despite continuing to publicly denounce the drug’s usage.

As of the writing, the first link that appears in a Google search for “ivermectin” is a page from the FDA entitled: “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19,” along with a picture of a veterinarian petting a horse.

“One of the FDA’s jobs is to carefully evaluate the scientific data on a drug to be sure that it is both safe and effective for a particular use,” the page reads.

“In some instances, it can be highly dangerous to use a medicine for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 that has not been approved by or has not received emergency use authorization from the FDA.”

The FDA further claims on the page that it has received “multiple reports” of patients who supposedly “required medical attention” after self-medicating with ivermectin “intended for livestock.”

“Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous,” the FDA insists, providing no evidence to back this claim.

Meanwhile, 200 members of Congress were reportedly treated with ivermectin throughout the plandemic and did just fine. Are they livestock, or does the FDA just not want the unwashed masses to access this remedy?

“The FDA will not approve ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine because there is zero profit to be made for their billionaire political friends,” wrote one reader at 100percentfedup.com. “Always follow the money when it comes to politicians.”

Another asked how many more studies are needed before the United States follows Japan and other countries in finally accepting ivermectin as a safe and effective remedy for covid.

The latest news about the corrupt FDA can be found at FDA.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

100percentfedup.com

Kowa.co.jp

DrEddyMD.com

FDA.gov

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.