Former Blackrock executive says Big Pharma’s liability shields could be at risk if fraud is discovered

Edward Dowd means business. The former Blackrock executive and hedge fund guru has said that if Pfizer and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) refuse to release all data on Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccine" clinical trials, then he will assume that fraud occurred.

Because fraud eviscerates all contracts – this is case law – this would mean that Pfizer assumes all liability for injuries and deaths caused by its Fauci Flu injections. The same goes for the other drug giants (i.e., Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) if it turns out they, too, committed fraud.

Big Pharma is supposed to be one of the most regulated industries in the country, especially with the FDA. However, the blanket declaration that covid jabs are “safe and effective” combined with the full immunity that was granted to drug companies involved in the plandemic suggests that this “gold standard” is no longer trustworthy.

“This could be game over for companies such as Moderna and other mRNA manufacturers, as big insurance is prepping to ‘square off’ with big pharma over life insurance pay-outs linked to the COVID gene therapy jab,” reported the Daily Exposé.(Related: Dr. David Martin – Follow the patents, then you will understand COVID.)

“Pfizer received blanket immunity from liability through the EUA, however, it is looking like this product is deadly according to Dowd, yet it is others who are being financially burdened.”

Is Big Pharma fraud propping up Wall Street?

It turns out that the insurance industry is seeing a major spike in deaths ever since Fauci Flu shots were introduced by Donald Trump under Operation Warp Speed. One actuary reported a 40 percent increase in death claims, adding that this figure applies across the industry.

“It is not just a medical scam,” Dowd says. “It is a financial and capital market scam.”

In the case of Pfizer, the drug giant received approval for its covid jab in individuals 16 years of age and older on Aug. 23, 2021. Four days later, a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was submitted.

The FDA claimed at the time that the Pfizer product “meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.” However, numerous public health officials, media outlets, journalists, scientists, politicians and public figures have raised questions as to the validity of these claims.

To make matters worse, the FDA tried to argue later that it needs until 2076 to fully release the Pfizer documents that were used to grant this approval. That outrageously long timeline is currently being challenged in court.

One wonders what, exactly, the FDA is trying to hide on behalf of Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, both of which claim that the data should not be released because it supposedly contains “confidential business and trade secret information,” as well as the “personal privacy information of patients who participated in clinical trials.”

The Exposé says that both of these companies and the FDA must be forced to provide the clinical trial results in their entirety for the safety of the public, many of whom are children.

Since they are reluctant to do so, Dowd can only assume that the whole thing is fraudulent, “and with the already known adverse events and deaths resulting from their gene therapy jab, how can we not?” added the Exposé.

“Big insurers and big pharma are all owned by the same hedge funds (as the largest stakeholders), Vanguard, State Street and Blackrock,” wrote one reader. “Their money derives from banksters, royals, and other mobsters.”

“Big insurers will not ‘square off’ against big pharma, just as ‘Russia’ won’t square off against anybody unless the same mobsters want a war. This is all theatre.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyExpose.uk

NaturalNews.com



Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

