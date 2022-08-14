Government data show that 1 out of every 246 covid vaccinated people DIES within 60 days

When the British government decided to change the ways in which it calculates and releases data about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” injuries and deaths, the obvious coverup that resulted prompted the public filing of dozens of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests. This led to the revelation that one out of every 246 people who gets jabbed for Chinese Germs, at least in England, ends up dying within the first two months post-injection.

At first, officials in the United Kingdom tried to claim that they d.o not hold such information. Each FOI request was given the same pat answer: a standard form letter insisting that details about when a person died post-injection are not available through death certificates, which is what the government uses for calculations.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), meanwhile, this being the UK’s largest independent producer of official statistics and a nationally recognized and reputed source of associated data, recently published the very data that government authorities claim does not exist – and that data is astounding.

For one, at least 90 percent of all “covid” deaths over the past year have occurred in people who took the jabs. In April and May of this year specifically, some 94 percent of all “covid” deaths were fully vaccinated, with 90 percent of those being people who had gotten triple jabbed.

Conversely, mortality rates among the unvaccinated population in every demographic are about as low as you can get. People who left their immune systems alone, in other words, are doing just fine. (Related: Nearly 20 percent of all fully jabbed adults now suffer from serious health problems.)

The risk of becoming injured or dying from covid jabs is much higher than media and government claim

The ONS data is difficult to pore through, just so you know. Exposé News continues to do a fantastic job of parsing it out and presenting it in an easily digestible format so people can see what is going on, and hopefully recognize that governments are complicit in trying to hide the truth.

What the powers that be do not want you to know is that covid jab-related adverse events are much more common than has long been claimed. It is not “exceptionally rare,” for instance, for a person to develop myocarditis post-injection – especially if he is a man.

Early on, the corporate-controlled media kept trying to claim that heart damage from the shots was a one-in-a-million type of event. Nowadays, they are much more silent about this issue because they know that people know the shots are highly deadly and extremely high-risk.

“In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 18-39-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds,” Exposé News reports.

“Triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds however have had a mortality rate that has worsened by the month following the mass Booster campaign that occurred in the UK in December 2021.”

Older folks over 60 face similar odds, the data shows. Like 18- to 39-year-olds, those in the 60 to 69 age group massively increase their risk of injury of death if they choose to take the shots – and the risk only increases further with each new booster shot they take.

“According to the Office for National Statistics between 1st Jan 21 and 31st May 2022, a total of 14,103 people died with Covid-19 within 60 days of vaccination, and a total of 166,556 people died of any other cause within 60 days of vaccination,” Exposé News adds.

“This means that in all, 180,659 people died within 60 days of Covid-19 vaccination between January 2021 and May 2022 in England.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

