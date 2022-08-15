CDC finally recognizes right of “individuals” to make their own health choices – no more forced covid vaccinations or quarantines

New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has put an end to mandatory Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccination" – at least as far as the CDC is concerned.

No longer is the CDC urging or trying to force everyone in the “herd” to get jabbed. From now on, it is up to the individuals to make the choice for themselves without the government telling them what to do.

Entitled “Guidance for Minimizing the Impact of Covid-19,” the CDC’s new release, as explained by NPR, includes the following recommendations:

  • Those exposed to the virus are no longer required to quarantine.
  • Unvaccinated people now have the same guidance as vaccinated people.
  • Students can stay in class after being exposed to the virus.
  • It is no longer recommended to screen (test) those without symptoms.

Other new recommendations include only masking if you have been exposed to or tested “positive” for Chinese Germs, as well as official recognition by the CDC that a healthy person who is unvaccinated now has the same immunity as a fully jabbed person.

These changes represent a major deviation from what the CDC has been pushing up until, well, now. For the past two years, the CDC did not want anyone to appear in public unmasked. It also wanted everyone to be force-injected in order to live. (Related: At one point, there was talk about the CDC setting up covid “Green Zone” quarantine [concentration?] camps.)

Now, suddenly, the CDC is stressing the idea of individual decision-making when it comes to health. In fact, the CDC mentions the word individual some 10 different times in the new guidance.

“That is consistent with where we are in the pandemic right now,” says Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. “I don’t really think there are many state or local jurisdictions that are feeling they’re going to need to start making mandates.”

CDC says almost everyone is now immune to covid – the plandemic is over

The CDC’s Greta Massetti further explained that the agency’s new position is that, vaccinated or unvaccinated, at least 95 percent of the general population is now fully immune to the Fauci Flu, and that no further tyranny is necessary.

“Based on the latest … data, it’s around 95 percent of the population,” she is quoted as saying. “And so, it really makes the most sense to not differentiate.”

One area of concern with the CDC’s new guidance is the recommendation that children at school be masked rather than quarantined after being so-called “exposed” to the virus.

“The practice of handling exposures would involve masking rather than a quarantine,” Massetti said about how children in K-12 should be handled.

Massetti stopped short of declaring the plandemic to be over in the same way this writer is, but she did essentially declare it to be over in so many words – at least as far as everyday life is concerned.

“This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where Covid-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives,” Massetti said. “We know that Covid-19 is here to stay.”

Truthfully, there never should have been any disruption in the first place. While it is great that the CDC is backing off from medical fascism, the damage is already done in the form of economic devastation, lost lives and livelihoods, and broken supply chains.

“How many poor souls could have been saved if this happened from the beginning?” asked a commenter. “The lawyers stand to make billions on this in lawsuits.”

The latest news about the Fauci Flu can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Infowars.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

