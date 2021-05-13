Dr. Carrie Madej reveals to Health Ranger that Covid vaccines contain “exotic nanotech” for tracking and bio-control

There is so much to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” agenda that people are not aware of, but that experts like internal medicine physician Dr. Carrie Madej are warning have ominous implications for the future of humanity.

In the following episode of Brighteon Conversations with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, Dr. Madej talks about how we need to get the word out about the deadly “spike” protein component and other elements to the “vaccines” that are being used to tag, track and control the populations of the world like cattle.

“It seems like we don’t have any checks and balances,” Dr. Madej laments about how easy it was for the medical “deep state” to perpetrate this fraud on the masses.

“It’s kind of like a coup happened around the world and we weren’t told about it. So, it’s kind of a challenge trying to wake everybody up and get them to see how they’re being lied to and the deceit that’s going on.”

To help get the word out about what she knows, Dr. Madej is participating in a 90-day nationwide event called “The Arise Tour” that begins on May 15. It will feature a variety of experts who will talk about medical freedom, freedom of speech, constitutional rights and human rights.

You can learn more about The Arise Tour at this link.

Wuhan Flu shots are turning humans into synthetic chimeras owned by Big Pharma

What seems to worry Dr. Madej the most is the synthetic components of Chinese Virus injections that basically turn humans into genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

What Big Pharma is doing by injecting messenger RNA (mRNA) components into people’s bodies is transforming the human genome into something synthetic, rendering recipients as non-human chimeras.

“They are putting synthetic genes, synthesized genes, and genomes inside of you,” Dr. Madej warns. “Is that human anymore? What does that do to us?”

She also discusses during the interview how the Supreme Court agrees that it is entirely possible to patent humans and turn them into the property of pharmaceutical companies through these types of injections, which contain “exotic nanobots” and other futuristic tech.

“Patenting humans is possible,” she adds. “What is wrong with our world right now? No human should be owned like a piece of property or chattel.”

As for the spike protein, Dr. Madej explains that these artificial additives program the body to not only react to invaders but also to hurt itself. And once inside the body, they can be used for other purposes such as to control people throughout outside stimuli such as 5G radiation.

“The spike protein that they are programming your body to make … it appears that it can be transmitted and that it can hurt your body,” Dr. Madej says.

“What this synthetic, self-replicating, inorganic, not-alive substance – what is that doing? Once these little particles get inside you, they can be used as biosensors. Could they be transmitting a signal or some kind of impulse to control you?”

Dr. Madej goes in-depth into the scientific evidence that exists to support her claims, so be sure to check out the full interview below:

“How do we really know what’s fully going on when nobody’s even analyzed the contents of those vials? Nobody has had an independent research group do that,” she further says about the mystery surrounding these injections.

“I don’t know how we’re going forward with this Dr. Mengele-style experiment.”

Be sure to check out SerendipityGroup.org to learn more about Dr. Madej’s work.

You can also keep up with the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Bitchute.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts