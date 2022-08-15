Top 8 causes of cancer you most likely DON’T KNOW about yet

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.Unbelievably, billions of people around the globe think cancer is something you get because you’re genetically predisposed or just unlucky. Then, once they get it, they think the only chance they have to beat it is surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatments. That’s the absolute worst choice they could ever make. Other people know they can avoid cancer entirely if they filter chemicals and known carcinogens from their daily intake, including what they eat, drink, put on their body and inhale.

Yet, there’s far more to it than all that, and these days, if you don’t know the top 8 causes of cancer that aren’t generally on the radar of health advocates, then you might be heading down a dark corridor that you could change right now. What will you do? Knowledge is power, so dig right in and then do something about it.

Cancer attacks weakened tissue, and the toxic spike proteins from COVID-19 “vaccines” limit blood, oxygen and nutrient supply to cells and organs

In the Art of War, a commander of forces is wise to cut off the supply lines of the enemy, which weakens them immensely and opens up multiple locations for attack. For Big Pharma, there is no better way of cutting off the “supply lines” for humans than injecting billions of sticky prions into the vascular system, and waiting for cancer to spread and attack all the choked out “regions” (vital organs, the heart, the brain, the liver, etc).

Cancer is best described as an uncontrolled replication of mutated cells that attack healthy cells and shut down organs. The COVID-19 mRNA jabs create an uncontrolled, unlimited amount of toxic, virus-mimicking, spike protein prions, by the millions, that travel throughout the vascular system, clogging up arteries and veins while robbing all systems of oxygen and nutrients. This is the ultimate environment for cancer cells to accumulate and take over.

It’s like cancer of the lymph or blood, but it’s spike protein syndrome AND cancer. Couple that with several other ways cancer is invading humans, even the ones who filtered out some known cancer causing agents, and you have an exponentially-catapulted cancer crisis happening now across the planet.

How many of these 8 causes of cancer do you NOT KNOW about yet?

#1. The COVID-19 spike-protein “vaccines”

#2. Nicotine gum

#3. Chemotherapy

#4. Cosmetics

#5. Hair dyes

#6. Sunscreen lotions

#7. Fragrances – air fresheners, perfumes, colognes

#8. Cell phone radiation (5G) and other “dirty energy”

Cancerous sugar, cancerous “treatments,” cancerous ‘care’ products and cancerous phones – the attack on your cells is relentless

Maybe you’re trying to quit smoking and you chew nicotine gum. Did you know nearly all brands of nicotine gum contain synthetic, lab-concocted artificial sweeteners that cause cancer, just like the cigarettes you’re quitting? Possibly even faster. Trading lung cancer for pancreatic cancer won’t do you any good.

Did someone you know get cancer, go to the “best oncology center” in the region and get the “best care possible” but still die from cancer? Guess what? They probably died from the chemotherapy. Chemotherapy actually spreads the cancer and creates new cancers throughout the body, like spike proteins from Fauci Flu shots.

Did you know your skin is your biggest organ? So why cover it with cancer-causing agents that are found in the majority of conventional cosmetics, sunscreen lotions, bug-off sprays, hair dyes (go into your scalp), perfumes, colognes, deodorants, antiperspirant, lip balm, powders (talc) and creams? Yes, watch out for sodium laurel sulfate, formaldehyde, urea (animal urine), benzene, parabens, triclosan, coal tar, ethylene oxide, heavy metals, arsenic and much more.

Got your cell phone next to your head for minutes or even hours? Stop. At least put it on speaker or use blue tooth, because the dirty energy is contributing to cancer, including links to leukemia, brain tumors and breast cancer. Exposure to EMFs is increasing for humans by the day. Beware.

Now tune your food news frequency to CleanFoodWatch.com and get updates on contaminated, carcinogenic ingredients in foods that you will want to avoid.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

SafeCosmetics.org

GreenWaveFilters.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.