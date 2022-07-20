SPIKE PROTEIN SYNDROME is sweeping America as deadly disorders are springing up out of nowhere post COVID vaccination

Research conducted by scientists found that spike proteins injected into the body and created by mRNA “technology” enter the bloodstream and travel to all parts of the body, accumulating and polluting cleansing organs, while causing blood clots.

This clotting and damage to the vascular system results in deadly conditions, including myocarditis, strokes, and yes, cancer. Cancer tumors are popping up at the site of injection, and increasing in the human body post COVID-19 vaccination. Coincidence?

Spike proteins are dangerous toxins that can clog the entire vascular system

Prion diseases and disorders are sweeping the nation and the world, but the medical industrial complex and the mass media (fake news MSM) are keeping a tight lid on the news and science that reveal this “pandemic” of vaccine-induced injuries and deaths. As mRNA injections reprogram human cells to continuously produce the spike protein prions, they continue accumulating throughout the body – possibly forever.

Scientists and coroners are finding high concentrations of these virus-mimicking prions in the spleen, liver, bone marrow, adrenal glands and the ovaries of COVID-vaccinated victims.

By the way, this is not some new revelation. Scientists are saying, “We have known for a long time that the spike protein is a pathogenic protein. It is a toxin. It can cause damage in our body if it gets into circulation.” In fact, a large number of studies reflect that the damage from COVID-19 “vaccines” is causing much more health carnage than the virus itself.

Lab animals injected with spike proteins develop cardiovascular problems, and reveal that the spike protein prions cross the blood-brain barrier, causing brain damage.

COVID-19 spike protein injections suspected of causing mass deaths, including spontaneous abortions and miscarriages

Spike protein injections cause potential risks to nursing babies and fertility, as research reveals, while birthrates coincidentally are plummeting globally. Bill Gates, who has openly supported population reduction of billions of people using vaccines and abortions, has auspiciously fully backed the spike protein injections for the pandemic. Is this because the prions cause the immune system to attack the fetus while damaging the ovaries, thus causing spontaneous abortions and miscarriages, limiting reproduction and also causing infertility?

Like China, India, Japan and Brazil, the U.S. birthrate is well below the replacement rate, and for the birth rate of a country to simply remain the same, the rate needs to be slightly above two percent. This means that due to spike protein injections, the number of babies killed in the womb is reducing the world’s population considerably, just like Gates and all the other globalist eugenicists (his cohorts) want to do.

Columbia University researchers found the death rate from Spike Protein Syndrome (SPS) is much higher than the Centers for Disease Continuance (CDC) claims, revealing at least 10 times the number of deaths the CDC says have resulted from Fauci death jabs. That total is now approaching half-a-million deaths from SPS, not just 20,000 or so.

Still, that death count could be way low. Steve Kirsch, executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF), ran an analysis based on VAERS statistics, plus data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and found the true death toll from the kill shots is double that amount, quickly approaching one million.

In other words, the number of deaths from the clot-shot “vaccines” is far higher than the number of deaths from the actual virus, assuming there even is one, since it’s never been isolated in a lab. This pandemic is a clot shot pandemic, not a virus-based one. That’s why everyone should avoid spike protein injections like the plague!

S.D. Wells

