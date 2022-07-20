Nearly all of the government’s COVID information websites are secret SPYING operations

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.European researchers put together a study revealing that government-run Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) information websites are a privacy-invading nightmare – let the public beware!

Entitled “Measuring Web Cookies in Governmental Websites,” the paper, which was funded by the European Research Council (ERC), the European Union (EU), and the Spanish government, explains that government websites are basically being used as “a single point of monitoring and tracking for the entire population of a country” using web cookies.

Researchers looked at three different types of websites, including the official governmental websites of “G20” countries around the world; websites of international organizations such as the United Nations; and popular websites used by the public for Fauci Flu tracking and information. They looked at each site’s use of cookies and came to the conclusion that upwards of 90 percent of government websites “create cookies of third-party trackers without any consent from users.”

“Web cookies have been exploited to collect information about users’ online activities and interests,” the paper explains (Related: The Transportation Security Administration [TSA] also spies on air travelers).

“Non-session cookies, that are created by trackers and can last for days or months, are widely present even in countries with strict user privacy laws. We also show that the above is a problem for official websites of international organizations and popular websites that inform the public about the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Here’s a tip: don’t visit any government COVID websites in the first place and you won’t be tracked

The world’s largest economies, in other words, are engaging in undisclosed and potentially illegal spying and surveillance schemes via official government websites that the public uses to learn about COVID and engage in other forms of propaganda consumption.

Of the 5,550 governmental websites and more than 118,000 URLs administrated by governments, more than 50 percent of their cookies belong to third parties, while anywhere from 10-90 percent originates from known trackers.

“Most of these cookies have a life span of more than a day and many an expiration time of a year or more,” the study reveals.

Roughly 60 percent of government websites use at least one third-party cookie while 95 percent, or nearly all, of them, are creating cookies without user consent. Third-party cookies, by the way, are “known to be tracking users for data collection purposes,” the study explains.

Government websites about the Chinese Virus are the worst offenders, as 99 percent contain hidden cookies that were placed there without user consent.

“For example, the very popular website with global maps about the COVID-19 cases, maintained by Johns Hopkins University, add cookies from 7 trackers,” the paper further reads.

“All the other Top 10 websites are official national information websites in European countries that have three trackers or more. The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also in the Top 10, with cookies associated with three trackers.”

It used to be that this type of thing only occurred in overtly communist countries such as China, which leads the way in totalitarianism. As of late, however, the United States and other Western powers appear to be emulating the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) model by imposing “social credit score”-type systems in their respective countries.

The Fauci Flu quickly became a catchall excuse to invade people’s privacy, force certain restrictive behaviors, and even commit medical rape in the form of mandatory masking and “vaccination.”

It turns out that even on the web the government is violating people’s rights and tracking their behavior without permission. The full scope of why the government wants to track people’s online behavior has yet to come into view.

More related news can be found at BigGovernment.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

TheNationalPulse.com

NaturalNews.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.