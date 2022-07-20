Nearly all of the government’s COVID information websites are secret SPYING operations

European researchers put together a study revealing that government-run Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) information websites are a privacy-invading nightmare – let the public beware!

Entitled “Measuring Web Cookies in Governmental Websites,” the paper, which was funded by the European Research Council (ERC), the European Union (EU), and the Spanish government, explains that government websites are basically being used as “a single point of monitoring and tracking for the entire population of a country” using web cookies.

Researchers looked at three different types of websites, including the official governmental websites of “G20” countries around the world; websites of international organizations such as the United Nations; and popular websites used by the public for Fauci Flu tracking and information. They looked at each site’s use of cookies and came to the conclusion that upwards of 90 percent of government websites “create cookies of third-party trackers without any consent from users.”

“Web cookies have been exploited to collect information about users’ online activities and interests,” the paper explains (Related: The Transportation Security Administration [TSA] also spies on air travelers).

“Non-session cookies, that are created by trackers and can last for days or months, are widely present even in countries with strict user privacy laws. We also show that the above is a problem for official websites of international organizations and popular websites that inform the public about the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Here’s a tip: don’t visit any government COVID websites in the first place and you won’t be tracked

The world’s largest economies, in other words, are engaging in undisclosed and potentially illegal spying and surveillance schemes via official government websites that the public uses to learn about COVID and engage in other forms of propaganda consumption.

Of the 5,550 governmental websites and more than 118,000 URLs administrated by governments, more than 50 percent of their cookies belong to third parties, while anywhere from 10-90 percent originates from known trackers.

“Most of these cookies have a life span of more than a day and many an expiration time of a year or more,” the study reveals.

Roughly 60 percent of government websites use at least one third-party cookie while 95 percent, or nearly all, of them, are creating cookies without user consent. Third-party cookies, by the way, are “known to be tracking users for data collection purposes,” the study explains.

Government websites about the Chinese Virus are the worst offenders, as 99 percent contain hidden cookies that were placed there without user consent.

“For example, the very popular website with global maps about the COVID-19 cases, maintained by Johns Hopkins University, add cookies from 7 trackers,” the paper further reads.

“All the other Top 10 websites are official national information websites in European countries that have three trackers or more. The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also in the Top 10, with cookies associated with three trackers.”

It used to be that this type of thing only occurred in overtly communist countries such as China, which leads the way in totalitarianism. As of late, however, the United States and other Western powers appear to be emulating the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) model by imposing “social credit score”-type systems in their respective countries.

The Fauci Flu quickly became a catchall excuse to invade people’s privacy, force certain restrictive behaviors, and even commit medical rape in the form of mandatory masking and “vaccination.”

It turns out that even on the web the government is violating people’s rights and tracking their behavior without permission. The full scope of why the government wants to track people’s online behavior has yet to come into view.

