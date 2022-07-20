Top 9 SCARIEST hospital surgery mistakes that are quite common

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.There are common underlying causes in most cases of surgical errors, including surgical incompetence, lack of skill, inadequate preparation, negligence, lack of necessary equipment, or a “rookie” performing his/her first operation of a certain nature. Some surgeons fail to sterilize equipment and others are not prepared for potential complications. Plus, many surgeons are fatigued, reckless, or heavy handed. Lastly, some of these doctors and nurses have substance abuse problems themselves, and easy access to the drugs.

These ‘situations’ are not uncommon in US hospitals, believe it or not, and often result in major malpractice cases and loss of medical licenses. What’s worse is these problems pose serious, quality-of-life altering injuries, or loss of life itself.

Shocker: Over 10% of all deaths in the U.S. are due to surgical errors and other “never events”  

Of course all surgery is dangerous, but thousands of patients are placed at disproportionate risk of injury or death just because of negligence and “never events,” to the tune of $1.3 billion in malpractice compensation every year, and that’s according to the JAMA statistics found at jamanetwork.com. Have you or a loved one been a victim of US medical industrial complex negligence and medical malfeasance? Maybe you’re entitled to a slice of the next $1.3 billion or more about to be paid out this year in America.

These “never events” are inexcusable, and should be caught before they ever occur, by checks and balances and following proper procedures, steps and verifications of proper, sterilized equipment. Still, they happen, and it’s much more COMMON than you’re probably thinking.

The 9 scariest hospital and surgery mistakes that are quite common in the USA

So here we go. These are real. This is happening. These are the 9 scariest hospital and surgeon’s surgery mistakes that are quite common. Imagine how much more these are occurring during the pandemic, as many hospitals deny access of family members to their loved ones before and after surgery, due to the “Fauci Flu.”

#1. Surgical tools left inside the body

#2. Surgery is done on the wrong side of the head

#3. Wrong leg, foot, arm, or hand is amputated

#4. Wrong organ is removed

#5. Patient given blood transfusion of the wrong blood type

#6. Wrong sperm used at fertility clinic

#7. Patient wide awake during surgery (wrong dose of anesthesia can paralyze patient, but they still feel all the pain and can’t signal or tell the surgeons)

#8. Both breasts removed unnecessarily

#9. Wrong testicle removed

Handle of screwdriver left by surgeon inside patient’s body

Oh, yes, it does happen. While inserting titanium rods in a man’s spine, the surgeon couldn’t find the rods he was supposed to use. Due to a busy schedule, the doctor decided to remove the handle from a screwdriver and use that as a makeshift rod. Sure enough, after a few days the screwdriver handle broke, causing horrific pain and an unstable spine for the patient/victim. The patient died less than two years later, after several more surgeries. His family sued the surgeon and won $5.6 million for his malpractice. This happens with other medical instruments like retractors and scalpels.

The state of medicine in this country is in shambles, resulting from less staff, more stressed staff, less personal care, and more terrible mistakes (many of which are covered up).

Another “never event” involves surgeons operating on the wrong side of someone’s head, and this is quite common, happening multiple times per year at multiple hospitals. People die from this mistake, and the surgeons often only get slapped on the wrist, with their medical license suspended for just a couple months, then it’s right back at it.

Surgeons have removed the wrong breast or testicle to treat cancer, so guess what happens next?

Get the wrong testicle or breast removed by a careless surgeon and guess what happens next? That’s right, they still have to remove the “bad one.” Sometimes it’s not really cancer anyway, but a misread of diagnostic tests and x-rays. Surgeons often fail to mark the correct testicle or breast, removing the healthy one out of carelessness. Usually once they figure out what happened, it’s far too late to save it or replace it. Then the other one must still be removed, leaving the patient with neither.

This marking and records mistake also happens with eyes, hands, fingers, feet, toes, arms and legs. Other mistakes involve fertility clinics using sperm donated from the wrong man, sometimes resulting in a different race baby.

Bookmark Censored.news to your favorite websites for truth news about hospital mayhem and COVID vaccine-induced death cover-ups that are being censored from the rest of media as you read this.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

Censored.news

GroverLewisJohnson.com

LeightonLaw.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.