The COVID-19 pandemic was never what they claimed, but the vaccine pandemic is REAL

TProstrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.he Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) never caused a pandemic. But the so-called vaccines created to respond to COVID-19 did.

This is according to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, a German trial lawyer who has successfully won cases against megacorporations. In his home country, Fuellmich leads the Extra Parliamentary Corona Investigative Committee, an organization at the forefront of fighting against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations and working towards bringing a Nuremberg-style trial against the nations and corporations that have committed crimes against humanity during the pandemic. (Related: High excess death cases worldwide linked to COVID vaccines.)

“We don’t have a problem with any pandemic, we don’t have a problem with any virus,” said Fuellmich during an interview with Alex Jones of InfoWars. “We only have a problem with scare tactics that are designed to drive us to accept shots that will then cause the real problem. That is the real pandemic. It’s … immune systems being compromised. It is vaccine-induced thrombotic diseases.”

He added that the real pandemic is the health complications caused by the COVID-19 vaccines. “Nothing that we’re seeing is real except for the damage that the vaccines – the so-called vaccines – are inducing.”

Fuellmich leading fight to hold pandemic instigators accountable

Fuellmich also leads an organization called the People’s Court of Public Opinion. This group has published multiple reports detailing the many human rights violations inflicted by politicians, scientists and corporate executives around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During one public hearing in February, which was convened to galvanize public support for bringing legal cases against the main criminal entities and organizations, Fuellmich elaborated in great detail how the pandemic caused by the coronavirus was engineered.

“One, there is no corona pandemic, but only a PCR test ‘plandemic’ fueled by an elaborate psychological operation designed to create a constant state of panic among the world’s population,” he explained. “This agenda has been long-planned.”

Fuellmich is referring to the polymerase chain reaction tests widely credited as being the most accurate way people can find out whether or not they have COVID-19. But as Ben Armstrong noted during his program, “The Ben Armstrong Show,” the tests were faulty from the very beginning.

“You had to take these tests that light up for any type of coronavirus whatsoever and were geared to be extremely sensitive so that even if you weren’t sick and they were just, say, a false positive … well, you light up positive,” said Armstrong.

Most of those who tested positive were told that they were asymptomatic cases. But, as Armstrong noted, in reality, they were all false positives.

“You know that’s a scam. There’s no such thing,” he said. “If you’re asymptomatic, that means you’re not sick. [You can’t] infect other people while you have zero symptoms. No, that does not happen. If you’re sick and you are infectious where you can infect other people, you will have symptoms, always. There will be symptoms of it.”

Fuellmich noted that the conspirators responsible for the pandemic were also instrumental in promoting the use of the “lethal experimental injections” and in demonizing and dismissing the use of effective treatments like vitamins C and D and Zinc regimens, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

The end goal of the pandemic, according to Fuellmich, is for the establishment of a One World Government that uses a single currency.

“This involves population control which, in their view, requires both a massive reduction of the population and manipulating the DNA of the remaining population with the help of mRNA experimental injections,” said Fuellmich.

Watch this episode of “The Ben Armstrong Show” from the New American as host Ben Armstrong talks about how the COVID-19 vaccines caused the real pandemic.

https://www.brighteon.com/5e98d2f3-9519-4d53-8292-00115d8237e7

This video can be found in The New American channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

COVID-19 vaccine shedding can harm the unvaccinated and cause serious health problems like fist-sized blood clots.

Stunning video by Canadian doctors shows how Pfizer committed massive fraud during COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination is a deadly and unscientific policy that will cause surge in cancer rates, warns pathologist.

Deadly shots: Even healthy teenagers, athletes and doctors are not safe with COVID-19 vaccines.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

Algora.com

InfoWars.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.