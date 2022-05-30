The COVID-19 pandemic was never what they claimed, but the vaccine pandemic is REAL

T he Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) never caused a pandemic. But the so-called vaccines created to respond to COVID-19 did.

This is according to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, a German trial lawyer who has successfully won cases against megacorporations. In his home country, Fuellmich leads the Extra Parliamentary Corona Investigative Committee, an organization at the forefront of fighting against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations and working towards bringing a Nuremberg-style trial against the nations and corporations that have committed crimes against humanity during the pandemic. (Related: High excess death cases worldwide linked to COVID vaccines.)

“We don’t have a problem with any pandemic, we don’t have a problem with any virus,” said Fuellmich during an interview with Alex Jones of InfoWars. “We only have a problem with scare tactics that are designed to drive us to accept shots that will then cause the real problem. That is the real pandemic. It’s … immune systems being compromised. It is vaccine-induced thrombotic diseases.”

He added that the real pandemic is the health complications caused by the COVID-19 vaccines. “Nothing that we’re seeing is real except for the damage that the vaccines – the so-called vaccines – are inducing.”

Fuellmich leading fight to hold pandemic instigators accountable

Fuellmich also leads an organization called the People’s Court of Public Opinion. This group has published multiple reports detailing the many human rights violations inflicted by politicians, scientists and corporate executives around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During one public hearing in February, which was convened to galvanize public support for bringing legal cases against the main criminal entities and organizations, Fuellmich elaborated in great detail how the pandemic caused by the coronavirus was engineered.

“One, there is no corona pandemic, but only a PCR test ‘plandemic’ fueled by an elaborate psychological operation designed to create a constant state of panic among the world’s population,” he explained. “This agenda has been long-planned.”

Fuellmich is referring to the polymerase chain reaction tests widely credited as being the most accurate way people can find out whether or not they have COVID-19. But as Ben Armstrong noted during his program, “The Ben Armstrong Show,” the tests were faulty from the very beginning.

“You had to take these tests that light up for any type of coronavirus whatsoever and were geared to be extremely sensitive so that even if you weren’t sick and they were just, say, a false positive … well, you light up positive,” said Armstrong.

Most of those who tested positive were told that they were asymptomatic cases. But, as Armstrong noted, in reality, they were all false positives.

“You know that’s a scam. There’s no such thing,” he said. “If you’re asymptomatic, that means you’re not sick. [You can’t] infect other people while you have zero symptoms. No, that does not happen. If you’re sick and you are infectious where you can infect other people, you will have symptoms, always. There will be symptoms of it.”

Fuellmich noted that the conspirators responsible for the pandemic were also instrumental in promoting the use of the “lethal experimental injections” and in demonizing and dismissing the use of effective treatments like vitamins C and D and Zinc regimens, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

The end goal of the pandemic, according to Fuellmich, is for the establishment of a One World Government that uses a single currency.

“This involves population control which, in their view, requires both a massive reduction of the population and manipulating the DNA of the remaining population with the help of mRNA experimental injections,” said Fuellmich.

Watch this episode of “The Ben Armstrong Show” from the New American as host Ben Armstrong talks about how the COVID-19 vaccines caused the real pandemic.

https://www.brighteon.com/5e98d2f3-9519-4d53-8292-00115d8237e7

This video can be found in The New American channel on Brighteon.com.

Arsenio Toledo

