Mass COVID-19 vaccination is a deadly and unscientific policy that will cause surge in cancer rates, warns pathologist

America's mass Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination programs are poor and unscientific policy decisions that will lead to surges in cancer rates among the vaccinated.

This is according to Dr. Ryan Cole, a board-certified and expert pathologist trained at the Mayo Clinic. Cole was among the first physicians in the United States to openly warn about how the COVID-19 vaccines may be associated with serious health risks, such as an elevated risk of developing cancer, which he observed in his patients. (Related: COVID-19 mass vaccination programs violate bioethics principles.)

During an interview with journalist Veronika Kyrylenko of the New American, Cole said the mRNA in COVID-19 vaccines suppresses the immune system and “all sorts of cell cycle pathways.”

Cole explained that cells have “little pattern receptors” that are responsible for communicating with the immune system. The mRNA in COVID-19 vaccines downregulates these cells – meaning the number of surface receptors they have decreases.

When more and more of a vaccinated person’s cells experience downregulation due to the mRNA in the COVID-19 vaccines, their risk of cancer spikes upward.

“A couple of these downregulated receptors are responsible for keeping cancer in check,” said Cole.

This is just one way the COVID-19 vaccines are responsible for increasing cancer rates among the fully vaccinated. Cole further explained that the spike proteins in the COVID-19 vaccines can bind to the body’s genes, including several genes that are related to cancer and tumors.

For example, when the spike proteins bind to P53 genes, a family of genes known as tumor suppressor genes, a person’s risk of developing cancerous tumors increases. When the spike proteins bind to BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, the risk of women developing breast or ovarian cancer increases.

“So, that’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what the spike protein can do,” warned Cole. “The other huge problem is the fact – and this was a study out of [Stanford University] … in the journal Cell – the synthetic mRNA can persist in the body, we know, for at least 60 days. That’s the point at which they stopped their study so they could publish.”

COVID-19 vaccines alter the immune system

At every opportunity that is available to him, Cole speaks out against the COVID-19 vaccines and about how they are responsible for the alarming uptick in cancers that the U.S. is currently experiencing.

“We’re seeing an alteration of the innate immune response,” said Cole. He added that scientists all over America are also witnessing this and that the uptick in these strange immune responses coincides with the rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines.

Some of the strange medical phenomena Cole has witnessed include the appearance of a childhood disease in adults and the uptick in rare cancers.

All of his observations have also been echoed by other physicians, but rigorous studies are not being conducted because of a lack of funding and because mainstream scientific institutions are unwilling to study these phenomena.

“You cannot find that for which you do not look,” he said.

Learn more about the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines at VaccineInjuryNews.com.

Watch Veronika Kyrylenko’s full interview with Dr. Ryan Cole regarding the COVID-19 vaccines below.

https://rumble.com/v146hvv-watch-veronika-kyrylenkos-full-interview-with-dr.-ryan-cole-regarding-the-c.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Watch Veronika Kyrylenko’s full interview with Dr. Ryan Cole regarding the COVID-19 vaccines

This video is from the channel The New American on Brighteon.com.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

Rumble.com

TheNewAmerican.com

RxList.com

AwakeCanada.org







