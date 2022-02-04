High excess death cases worldwide linked to COVID vaccines

The mortality rate in Scotland was higher in 2021 than in 2020 despite having better testing methods and the development of vaccines, suggesting a potential link between the rising death cases and the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The evidence may be circumstantial to some, but it is compelling all the same considering that the rising mortality rate did not just happen in Scotland. It happened in many other countries that launched their mass vaccination campaigns in 2021.

Scotland has an 87 percent vaccination rate, but weekly deaths are at 30 percent above normal. In October 2021, Scotland officials noted that 315 deaths logged in a week represented a 30 percent increase on the five-year pre-pandemic average over the same time in the year. The October statistics marked the 20th consecutive week with excess deaths that are above the five-year average, and the highest since the week ending on January 10, 2021.

Even excluding COVID deaths, the mortality rate was almost 20 percent above normal, and the trends continued to rise.

This trend is happening in many other countries. For instance, Germany reported almost 78,000 deaths in September, which is more than 10 percent higher than the expected figures. Denmark, Finland and Norway also had higher excess deaths compared to when they had their worst COVID outbreak. The same proves true for the mortality rates in Ireland, the U.K. and Israel.

Furthermore, vaccines appeared to be targeting the young. Despite the COVID death toll largely confined to the elderly, it is the young who are bearing the brunt of vaccine injuries. The World Health Organization‘s own adverse event database noted that 41 percent of the more than 2.4 million vaccine injuries reported are from people under the age of 44. (Related: Brave ICU doctor warns about covid “vaccine” injuries, deaths.)

In many cases, wherever mass vaccination took place, the mortality rates have also risen. These are not recorded as COVID deaths, either: they are for heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, circulatory diseases and neurological issues. These are the vaccine-induced ailments that physicians and scientists have warned people about early on.

Vaccines are found to be increasing fatalities, not reducing them. Based on previous statistics, the death toll is expected to continue to rise as long as governments and hospitals continue to inoculate millions of people with cytotoxic pathogens that trigger blood clots, inflammations and autoimmunity.

Mainstream media not reporting surge in mortality rates

The mainstream media is also trying to cover up the sudden surge in mortality despite reports of thousands of excess deaths that were not caused by the coronavirus. If all the “extra” people were not dying from the coronavirus itself, then questions should be raised as to what is killing the population instead.

A separate report also noted that there were 24 percent more heart failure deaths, 19 percent ischemic heart diseases, 16 percent cerebrovascular diseases and 18 percent circulatory diseases above baseline. These additional cases did not just happen for no reason. They happened in 2021 because of the vaccines.

As Dr. Peter McCullough noted, all the deaths are linked to the spike protein, which is a “biological mechanism of action” that “damages blood vessels, organs, and causes blood clots, and that can kill a human being.”

Johns Hopkins noted that COVID killed 353,000 people in the United States in 2020, but ten months in 2021 listed 390,000 deaths.

Questions were raised on how this happened, considering that many of the extremely vulnerable have already died pre-vaccination. Experts also noted that the delta variant is not as lethal as the original strain, and over 100 million people have already survived COVID and have natural immunity. (Related: French drug assessment center says all four Covid-19 vaccines are dangerous, should be pulled off the market.)

Norman Fenton, a professor at Queen Mary University of London, sifted through government statistics and found that if COVID was as dangerous as governments claimed, and if vaccines are as effective, there should be more COVID-related deaths among the unvaccinated than the vaccinated.

If vaccines are safe, there should be more deaths from causes unrelated to COVID among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated in each age group. However, this is not the case, confirming that the risks far outweigh the benefits of vaccination.

Mary Villareal

