NYC declares state of EMERGENCY after claiming polio found in SEWAGE (NOT spreading in people)

Energy at the Cellular LevelAdmittedly done for the purpose of scaring more people into getting vaccinated, New York Gov. Kathy “Karen” Hochul has declared a state of emergency for New York City after polio was supposedly detected in raw sewage samples.

Polio is not spreading among actual people, just to be clear. Someone just claims to have found it in the waste collected from the sewers of the Big Apple, as well as from the nearby counties of Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and Nassau.

Fake financial news giant CNBC reported on the alleged detection in a serious tone, fully admitting that Hochul’s emergency declaration has absolutely nothing to do with any real emergency, but instead aims “to boost vaccination rates in the state.”

Hochul and her fellow Big Pharma-compromised politicians really want more needles in arms, which is why the government is now sifting through urine and feces in search of the next big plandemic. (Related: Hochul and her minions tried to force the entire state to get jabbed for the Fauci Flu, but New York’s state Supreme Court told her to sit down.)

“New York began wastewater surveillance after an unvaccinated adult caught polio in Rockland County in July and suffered from paralysis, the first known infection in the U.S. in nearly a decade,” reports CNBC.

CNBC further claims that unvaccinated individuals, citing “officials,” who “live, work, go to school or visit Orange, Rockland, Nassau, New York City, and Sullivan are at the highest risk of paralytic disease.”

Hochul’s emergency declaration means more people from different professions are now legally allowed to inject people for polio

What Hochul’s emergency declaration does, in part, is expand the scope of who is allowed to administer vaccines for polio.

We are told that pharmacists, midwives and emergency medical services (EMS) workers can all now whip out a shot and inject someone with it because of fear that the disease is lurking at sewage plants – and because New York is trying “to boost the immunization rate in areas where it has slipped,” according to CNBC.

New Yorkers who are unvaccinated should buy into the fear by immediately lining up for an injection, said state health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett “Hound” in an announcement.

“On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” Bassett added. “I urge New Yorkers to not accept any risk at all. Polio immunization is safe and effective – protecting nearly all people against disease who receive the recommended doses.”

After seeing incredible success with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, which convinced tens of millions of people to turn their brains off and line right up for experimental injections at the government’s command, Bassett, Hochul and the rest have come to the realization that they can apply this same fearmongering campaign to any other disease for which they want to peddle more vaccines.

Since polio is still a scary-sounding disease to many who lived through times when people were getting sick in greater numbers, the goal here seems to be to use that reputation as social fuel to pressure more people into getting jabbed.

Soon they will probably issue warnings about how not getting jabbed for polio after it was found in a random diarrhea sample at the poop plant will kill grandma. And sadly, many would still buy into that narrative.

“The polio vaccination rate is dangerously low in some New York counties,” CNBC goes on to fearmonger.

“The vaccination rate is 60% in Rockland, 58% in Orange, 62% in Sullivan, and 79% in Nassau. The statewide average for polio immunization is about 79%, according to the health department.”

The latest news about government efforts to orchestrate another phony plandemic, in this case for the purpose of selling more “vaccines,” can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CNBC.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.