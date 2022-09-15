NYC declares state of EMERGENCY after claiming polio found in SEWAGE (NOT spreading in people)

Admittedly done for the purpose of scaring more people into getting vaccinated, New York Gov. Kathy “Karen” Hochul has declared a state of emergency for New York City after polio was supposedly detected in raw sewage samples.

Polio is not spreading among actual people, just to be clear. Someone just claims to have found it in the waste collected from the sewers of the Big Apple, as well as from the nearby counties of Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and Nassau.

Fake financial news giant CNBC reported on the alleged detection in a serious tone, fully admitting that Hochul’s emergency declaration has absolutely nothing to do with any real emergency, but instead aims “to boost vaccination rates in the state.”

Hochul and her fellow Big Pharma-compromised politicians really want more needles in arms, which is why the government is now sifting through urine and feces in search of the next big plandemic. (Related: Hochul and her minions tried to force the entire state to get jabbed for the Fauci Flu, but New York’s state Supreme Court told her to sit down.)

“New York began wastewater surveillance after an unvaccinated adult caught polio in Rockland County in July and suffered from paralysis, the first known infection in the U.S. in nearly a decade,” reports CNBC.

CNBC further claims that unvaccinated individuals, citing “officials,” who “live, work, go to school or visit Orange, Rockland, Nassau, New York City, and Sullivan are at the highest risk of paralytic disease.”

Hochul’s emergency declaration means more people from different professions are now legally allowed to inject people for polio

What Hochul’s emergency declaration does, in part, is expand the scope of who is allowed to administer vaccines for polio.

We are told that pharmacists, midwives and emergency medical services (EMS) workers can all now whip out a shot and inject someone with it because of fear that the disease is lurking at sewage plants – and because New York is trying “to boost the immunization rate in areas where it has slipped,” according to CNBC.

New Yorkers who are unvaccinated should buy into the fear by immediately lining up for an injection, said state health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett “Hound” in an announcement.

“On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” Bassett added. “I urge New Yorkers to not accept any risk at all. Polio immunization is safe and effective – protecting nearly all people against disease who receive the recommended doses.”

After seeing incredible success with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, which convinced tens of millions of people to turn their brains off and line right up for experimental injections at the government’s command, Bassett, Hochul and the rest have come to the realization that they can apply this same fearmongering campaign to any other disease for which they want to peddle more vaccines.

Since polio is still a scary-sounding disease to many who lived through times when people were getting sick in greater numbers, the goal here seems to be to use that reputation as social fuel to pressure more people into getting jabbed.

Soon they will probably issue warnings about how not getting jabbed for polio after it was found in a random diarrhea sample at the poop plant will kill grandma. And sadly, many would still buy into that narrative.

“The polio vaccination rate is dangerously low in some New York counties,” CNBC goes on to fearmonger.

“The vaccination rate is 60% in Rockland, 58% in Orange, 62% in Sullivan, and 79% in Nassau. The statewide average for polio immunization is about 79%, according to the health department.”

The latest news about government efforts to orchestrate another phony plandemic, in this case for the purpose of selling more “vaccines,” can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

