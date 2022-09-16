Three California hospitals being SUED for administering “remdesivir protocol” to patients without informed consent, resulting in DEATH

Daniel Watkins with Watkins & Letofsky and Michael Hamilton with Hamilton & Associates have filed three complaints, one each against Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, and Clovis Community Medical Center – all in California – for giving covid patients remdesivir without informed consent.

The controversial antiviral drug, which padded the pockets of Tony Fauci and others throughout the plandemic, is extremely deadly and does not provide any protection against the Fauci Flu. The drug has been linked to kidney damage, resulting in more hospitalizations and early deaths than if it was never used at all.

Covid patients at the three aforementioned medical facilities in Fresno were administered what the complaints describe as a “remdesivir protocol.” They received “uninformed consent,” the complaints explain, meaning they really had no choice in the matter and were simply told that this was the established remedy for Chinese Germs.

The three-complaint lawsuit was unveiled at an event called “Remdesivir Death: Landmark Lawsuit,” which was attended by supporters such as Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Angie Farella, and Dr. Janci Linsay. Each of these individuals has spoken out in the past about how remdesivir is dangerous and should not be used to treat patients.

At least 14 Fresno-area families are named as plaintiffs in the suit. They say that the three hospitals being sued engaged in medical deception and failed to provide informed consent, as is required by law, before exposing patients to the deadly drug cocktail.

“Full informed consent means that patients must be provided with full information about the deadly harm that this dangerous experimental drug causes on its own,” the lawsuit states. “They must be told that the only time it was ever tested, it was pulled because it killed so many people.”

NEJM study finds remdesivir to be least effective, most deadly pharmaceutical “remedy” for covid

Also referenced in the lawsuit is a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) which found that of the pharmaceutical drug candidates evaluated for the Chinese Virus, remdesivir was found to be the least effective and most deadly option.

Even so, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under former head Francis Collins claims that remdesivir is the only drug currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat the Fauci Flu.

“Remdesivir received Emergency Use Authorization in or around May of 2020, after being recommended by an NIH panel that contained nine individuals with financial ties to its creator, Gilead Sciences,” the lawsuit adds. “It is very nearly the equivalent of a death sentence for a COVID patient, or a patient with real Pneumonia (as opposed to ‘covid pneumonia’).”

What this means, according to the lawsuit, is that the three hospitals in question violated the Nuremberg Code by engaging in medical experimentation on patients without informed consent. This is a serious violation, representing crimes against humanity that must not go unpunished.

In some of the cases mentioned in the suit, patients were given remdesivir even after they explicitly declined the protocol. This amounts to forced drugging and pharmaceutical assault.

“A patient comes to the hospital often for a problem unrelated to COVID-19,” the suit explains further. “They are told they have COVID-19 or ‘COVID pneumonia.’”

From there, patients are separated from loved ones and placed in a room where the only option available to them is remdesivir.

“They are placed on a BiPap machine at a high rate, making it difficult for them to breathe,” the lawsuit adds. “Their hands are often tied down so they can’t take the BiPap machine off their face.”

