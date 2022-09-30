VACCINE HOLOCAUST: Hundreds of thousands of “fully vaccinated” people are dying WEEKLY, official government reports indicate

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.In case you have not figured it out yet, the real plandemic was never some airborne virus. It has always been the so-called “vaccines,” the contents of which are now killing hundreds of thousands of people weekly, according to the latest government data.

The “fully vaccinated” are the walking dead, carrying around with them a damaged immune system plagued by spike proteins and other deadly toxins that are overwhelming health systems with sick and dying patients.

You will not hear about this on the “news,” of course, because it tells a much different story than the one being propagated by the powers that be, which want us all to believe that the jabs are “saving lives.” The truth is that the jabs are massively depopulating the world right before our very eyes.

The number of daily calls for ambulances in England, as one example, are now so high in number that the system there is having trouble sending emergency first responders to every case. Hospitals are also becoming overwhelmed with patients suffering from post-jab illnesses, leaving few, if any, hospital beds for anybody else.

CDC: Myocarditis risk 133 times higher among fully jabbed

The National Health Service (NHS), according to a freedom of information request, has confirmed that the number of heart-related emergencies doubled in 2021 compared to 2020 and prior. In 2022 so far, the number is still going parabolic as the long-term impact of the jabs runs its course.

We know from the latest data charts – you can see them at GlobalResearh.ca – that ambulance calls continue to increase month after month with no end in sight.

Many of these calls are for younger people, just to be clear, and not just for the elderly. Young people who would otherwise be fit as a fiddle are now debilitated with a damaged heart, which in many cases results in heart attack or stroke.

Excess deaths are also skyrocketing as injection spike proteins accumulate inside people’s bodies and form clots that, in many cases, end up resulting in death.

Keep in mind that when hospitals first shut down due to the “virus,” what they were actually doing was going on vacation. There was never really an illness outbreak of any considerable magnitude until after Operation Warp Speed was launched, unleashing hell on the world.

Now, thanks to the shots, hundreds of millions of people are walking health time bombs that are going off seemingly at random. And health care systems are unable to handle all of them.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has known about the heart-damaging effects of the shots for quite some time. It published a study back in January highlighting the fact that people who get injected for the Fauci Flu are 133 times more likely than the non-jabbed to develop myocarditis.

“This means Covid vaccination increases the risk of suffering myocarditis by a shocking 13,200%,” reported Global Research.

“Eventually, myocarditis weakens the heart so that the rest of the body doesn’t get enough blood. Clots can then form in the heart, leading to a stroke or heart attack. Other complications of the condition include sudden cardiac death.”

“There is no mild version of myocarditis, it is extremely serious due to the fact that the heart muscle is incapable of regenerating. Therefore, once the damage is done there is no rewinding the clock.”

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the United Kingdom, excess deaths in the age of Operation Warp Speed are off the charts, specifically among the partially or fully injected. The unvaccinated, meanwhile, show no such effects.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

GlobalResearch.ca

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com


Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

