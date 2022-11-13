“Anti-vaxxer” hunter who terrorized Freedom Convoy truckers COLLAPSES on camera: Was it the covid jab?

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.In an apparent act of divine justice, a Canadian lawyer who has kept himself busy the past year going after “Freedom Convoy” truckers for prosecution passed out and collapsed during a recent Canada Emergencies Act hearing on the matter.

Prior to the incident, attorney Gabriel Poliquin was questioning Mario Di Tommaso, the deputy solicitor general in Ontario. While reviewing a handwritten document with Di Tommaso, Poliquin asked for clarification about whether the “CMV” acronym referred to commercial vehicles.

Poliquin was then seen opening a plastic water bottle before suddenly losing consciousness and falling to his left. As Poliquin’s body hit the ground, creating a loud crash, Di Tommaso expressed shock, as did a woman in the background who was heard gasping – watch the video below:

On the livestream, a drawn-out moaning sound can be heard after Poliquin crashes into the floor as people started rushing to his aid. Emergency responders were then called to the meeting, which was held in the Library and Archives Canada building in downtown Ottawa.
Is Poliquin still alive? Nobody seems to know and the media won’t say
Poliquin’s current condition remains unknown because nobody in the know about it is willing to say anything. Even The Canadian Press, which was on site, is refusing to share any further details “out of respect for him and his family.”

The incident is strangely similar to that of CHI Memorial Hospital’s Tiffany Dover, who as you may recall passed out and fell to the ground while promoting Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” in front of the world.
Dover was one of the first people to take the covid shots after they were launched by the Trump administration under Operation Warp Speed. Dover was never heard from again and her social media accounts have remained inactive ever since, though nobody will confirm that Dover is actually dead.
We assume she is based on the way the whole thing was handled. And since Poliquin’s similar collapse and fall is likewise shrouded in uncertainty, it might just be that he, too, is no longer with us.
“This is truly extremely disturbing on multiple levels,” tweeted another Canadian lawyer and YouTuber by the name of David Freheit.
“That’s perfectly normal,” added Maxime Bernier, founder of the right-wing People’s Party of Canada, in sarcastic jest. “It happens all the time. Nothing to be surprised about.”
Several hours following the incident, the hearing resumed with another witness. The commission is slated to run until November 25 and will also investigate the Justin Trudeau regime’s use of the Emergencies Act to tyrannize covid protesters.
For the first time in Canada’s history, in case you missed it, the Emergencies Act was invoked in order to put an immediate end to all protests in Ottawa as well as blockades at border crossings into the United States.
“At their peak, the protests – led by truck drivers furious over Covid vaccination requirements for transporting freight across the border – drew 15,000 people to the capital and inspired copycat movements in other countries,” reports explain.
“The emergency powers included the ability to freeze the bank accounts of those suspected of supporting the Freedom Convoy blockades, without obtaining a court order.”
Civil liberty groups are suing the Trudeau regime over this invocation, calling it “a sledgehammer” designed to quell all opposition to lockdowns and mask and “vaccine” mandates. With Poliquin’s help, that same regime continues to persecute everyone who protested.
The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:
News.com.au
DrEddyMD.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.