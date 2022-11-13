Pfizer’s business model is to create the sickness and sell the “cure”

To ensure an indefinite multi-billion-dollar profit stream well into the future, drug giant Pfizer is intentionally sickening people in order to make them lifelong pharmaceutical junkies who constantly need to be "cured" of their drug-induced ailments by more Pfizer drugs.

Pfizer’s mRNA (messenger RNA) Wuhan coronavirus “vaccine” is sickening and killing millions, as you may know. Those who survive are being told that in order to continue surviving, they must continue to get injected with new “boosters” at regular intervals, much like seasonal influenza vaccines or flu shots.

Since the double-dose mRNA jabs from Pfizer cause a person’s immune system to degrade and turn negative, the multinational corporation is advising its customers to continue getting boosted in order to feel just good enough to continue working to feed the beast, but never good enough to actually live with a normal, healthy and robust immune system like the unvaccinated have.

Much like heroin junkies, Fauci Flu shot addicts have to keep getting their fix in order to avoid premature death. This means a hypothetically endless stream of cash for Pfizer, which continues to boast record profits quarter after quarter. (Related: Pfizer bastardized ivermectin by making it more dangerous and repackaging it as “Paxlovid” in order to generate billions in new profits.)

Pfizer turning covid jabs into a SUBSCRIPTION model: injections for life

Pfizer is so confident in its sickness-for-profit model that it is now introducing a subscription service of sorts that allows customers to receive their drug and injection fixes on a routine schedule.

When these drug and injection fixes cause more health problems, Pfizer is ready to dispense even more drugs as new “cures.” And when those “cures” create even more health problems, Pfizer has even more drugs ready to dispense – and so on and so forth forever.

In addition to Paxlovid, which the company is now marketing as a “rebound” drug for its “fully vaccinated” customers to avoid continually testing “positive” for the Chinese Virus, Pfizer also has other drugs available to treat the deadly side effects caused by its Fauci Flu shots.

Vyndaqel, for instance, is a Pfizer drug that treats cardiomyopathy, a heart condition caused by myocarditis, one of the most well-known side effects of Pfizer’s Wuhan Flu injections. Last quarter, Pfizer raked in $602 million from Vyndaqel, sales of which are up 29 percent compared to last year.

“Why are so many more people buying this drug?” asks Jordan Schachtel on his The Dossier Substack blog. “That question alone should raise some eyebrows.”

Then we have Eliquis, a Pfizer drug that is marketed to treat blood clots, which just so happen to be another common side effect of the company’s Fauci Flu shots. Sales of this anticoagulant medication are up 15 percent compared to last year, having generated $1.46 billion for the company in the last quarter.

“Pfizer is the perfect example of a company that has been rendered completely unaccountable thanks to its partnership with the U.S. government,” Schachtel warns.

“Company executives routinely lie with impunity, and know they will not be held liable for their own words, let alone the countless vaccine injuries that their products have caused.”

It is clear that Pfizer could not care less about people’s health. In fact, the company would prefer that we are all just sick enough to require more of its drugs, but never healthy enough to actually fight back against its relentless pharmaceutical tyranny.

“They’re the mafia,” wrote a commenter about both the government and pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer. “Only ‘legal’ and ‘elected.’ It’s one gigantic protection racket.”

More of the latest news about Pfizer and the rest of the pharmaceutical industry can be found at Evil.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Dossier.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

