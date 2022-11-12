Aussie physician analyzes contents of covid jabs, finds graphene oxide and self-assembling nanocircuits

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.Curious about what is really contained inside those vials they are calling covid “vaccines,” a Brisbane-based (Australia) doctor by the name of David Nixon collected samples and looked at them under a microscope alongside the blood of “fully vaccinated” patients, revealing the presence of graphene oxide and other disturbing ingredients.

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that all Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) jabs are free from “metals, such as iron, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth alloys’ and ‘manufactured products such as micro-electronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes, and nanowire semiconductors,” the fact of the matter is that this is simply not true.

Time-lapse photography captured by Nixon revealed not only the presence of graphene oxide but also what appeared to be “mechanical arms assembling and disassembling glowing rectangular structures that look like circuitry and micro chips,” to quote Spectator.

“These are not ‘manufactured products’ in the CDC’s words because they construct and deconstruct themselves but the formation of the crystals seems to be stimulated by electromagnetic radiation and stops when the slide with the vaccine is shielded by a Faraday bag,” the magazine further reported.

“Nixon’s findings are similar to those of teams in New Zealand, Germany, Spain and South Korea.” (Related: British scientists also confirmed the presence of graphene oxide in covid injection vials.)

More than 94 percent of covid-vaccinated blood contains “deformed” cells and “luminescent foreign objects”

Another similar study was conducted by an Italian group led by Riccardo Benzi Cipelli, who looked at blood samples collected from more than 1,000 people who had gotten injected for the Chinese Flu about a month prior.

All of the patients in question were referred for analysis because they reported some degree of side effects post-injection. Cipelli and his team hoped to figure out what had happened to these people’s bodies by taking a closer look at the state of their blood.

The blood samples came from patients ranging in age from 15 to 85, all of whom received between one and three doses of Fauci Flu shot.

It was discovered that a shocking 94 percent of the samples showed “abnormal readings.” This included deformed red blood cells, reduced blood cell counts, and clumping around “luminescent foreign objects which also attracted clusters of fibrin.”

“Some of the foreign objects dotted the blood like a starry night, some self-assembled into crystalline structures and others into spindly branches and tubes,” Spectator further reported.

It is believed by the scientists involved that the metallic particles they observed resemble “graphene oxide and possibly other metallic compounds.” These are certainly things that you would not want to find floating around in your blood after taking an alleged “medicine.”

“They believe the damaged blood is contributing to post-vaccine coagulation disorders, which in turn contribute to increased malignancies, while graphene-family materials are associated with oxidative stress, DNA damage, inflammation and damage to those parts of the immune system that suppress tumours,” reports further explain.

Then we have the messenger RNA (mRNA) component of the shots, which was designed to be “cloaked” from the recipient’s immune system. This cloaking ability is believed to reduce the immune functionality of the fully jabbed, a phenomenon also known as vaccine-indued AIDS or VAIDS.

When left at room temperature, mRNA vaccines were further found to spontaneously form chips and circuitry. These foreign objects were also identified in the blood samples collected from the fully jabbed.

“The situation is all the more alarming because there should be fewer deaths now, since so many people died earlier in the pandemic,” Spectator reports. “There has also been a dramatic rise in people with disabilities.”

Want to learn more about the dangers and ineffectiveness of vaccines? Be sure to check out Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Spectator.com.au

DrEddyMD.com

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.