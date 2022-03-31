Blood of COVID-vaccinated people found to contain strange artifacts (graphene oxide?)

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.There is a strange and disturbing phenomenon occurring that suggests covid-“vaccinated” people now have tainted blood.

Strange “artifacts” are being reported by doctors who are using a darkfield microscope to analyze blood samples from people who have been jabbed. Steve Kirsch is calling these artifacts “land masses” because of how they appear on slides.

Only vaccinated patients have these land masses, which appear as foreign objects amid normal blood cells.

Kirsch spoke with Dr. Ryan Cole, whom we have written about before. The duo is unsure what these artifacts truly are, though there is speculation that they might be graphene oxide particles.

‘There are people who think the sheets are graphene oxide, but they haven’t proved [sic] it,” Kirsch writes.

“Some people think you can do the identification using mass spectroscopy, but other experts say that graphene oxide is just carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen so it isn’t going to be easily detectable.”

There are “clever ways,” Kirsch says, to look for graphene oxide in the vials themselves, but obtaining one without its contents having to get injected into someone’s body first is difficult.

If the artifacts are graphene oxide, then they could be creating nano-level tracking and control biocircuits in people’s bodies

Someone named Phil Walsh who spent several decades as a microscopist and tissue culture specialist says that these artifacts were never seen pre-covid. They are an entirely new phenomenon, he contends.

“My best guess is that these are, indeed, atom-thick layers of graphene oxide / hydroxide which will easily fold multiple times into one ‘land mass’ structure,” Walsh writes.

“I believe the reason for keeping the vials at such low temperatures before use is because the tiny nanometer-sized graphene flakes will begin to self-aggregate into larger and larger hexagonal honeycomb-like sheets at room temperature and above.”

If true, this would explain the micro-coagulation observed in the delicate capillary vessels, as well as the concomitant rise in troponin levels observed in the “fully vaccinated.”

“I’d suggest repeating the blood examination and viewing immediately before desiccation occurs,” Walsh suggests to anyone trying to figure out the situation scientifically. “You also might want to bring a magnet close to the slide to see if any movement can be detected.”

Graphene oxide possesses what Walsh describes as “interesting paramagnetic properties.” If the artifacts are, indeed, graphene oxide, then these sheets could be present for the purpose of constructing nano-level biocircuits and sensors to be used by the world’s overlords for tracking and control of the “vaccinated” herd.

“The state-of-art of this type of tech is thoroughly mind-blowing,” Walsh warns.

“Accessible information in the public sector is alarming enough. What DARPA and other entities have come up with over many decades is probably beyond what any of us can even imagine.”

Drs. Carrie Madej and Robin Wakeling are also investigating covid “vaccine” vial contents, speculating as to how the potential inclusion of graphene oxide could be for the purpose of triggering the creation of self-assembling foreign structures inside people’s bodies.

“I can’t figure out why people aren’t up in arms over being poisoned almost daily,” wrote one perplexed reader at Kirsch’s Substack blog in response to the revelation.

“I feel cheated, lied to, and my life is over because I took the vax,” expressed another in distress. “Biggest mistake of my life. I don’t want to die and leave behind my wife and kids.”

Others suggested remedies for possibly detoxifying the body of these chemical poisons. Among the recommendations were NAC (n-acetyl-l-cysteine), black seed oil (nigella sativa), turmeric, and pine needle tea.

More related news about the damage being caused by Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.