Vaccinated population accounts for 92% of COVID-19 deaths in Canada

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemRecent official figures published by the Canadian government revealed that the vaccinated population now accounts for 92 percent of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths across Canada. Nearly half of those deaths are among the quadruple jabbed population.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration continues to downplay the gravity of the situation by providing a tally of cases, hospitalizations and deaths that stretches all the way back to December 14, 2020. That included a huge wave of deaths that occurred in January 2021, when just 0.3 percent of the Canadian population was considered fully vaccinated.

But news website the Expose used Wayback Machine to find what the Canadian government is concealing in regard to the correlation between the vaccination status and Canada’s current death rate. The said browser application is a digital archive of the worldwide web that captures, manages and searches collections of digital content without any technical expertise or hosting facilities.

The Expose found a chart showing the number of COVID-19 deaths across Canada by vaccination status between June 9 and June 19.

During the said period, there were 4,954 COVID-19 deaths recorded and the vaccinated population accounted for 3,796 of them. The 135 deaths were among the partly vaccinated, 1,174 deaths among those who had two shots and 2,487 deaths among the triple vaccinated.

In summary, the unvaccinated population accounted for just eight percent of the deaths, but the vaccinated accounted for 92 percent – 44 percent of which were among the quadruple jabbed and 45 percent of which were among people vaccinated thrice. (Related: Eighty percent of those DYING from “covid” in Canada are fully jabbed.)

The analysis also found 20,842 COVID-19 cases reported during the said period. There were 19,405 cases from the vaccinated, including 13,987 among the quadruple vaccinated. The unvaccinated population accounted for a minimal seven percent of the cases, while the vaccinated population accounted for 93 percent – 72 percent of which were among the quadruple jabbed.

As for the hospitalizations, 1,377 COVID-19 cases were recorded on the same period, with the vaccinated population accounting for 1,168, including 764 quadruple jabbed. This means that only 15 percent of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 were from the unvaccinated population, while the vaccinated population accounted for 85 percent – 65 percent of which were quadruple jabbed.

“These aren’t the kind of figures we should be seeing for a COVID-19 injection that is allegedly 95 percent effective against infection, hospitalization and death,” the Expose said.

Canadian airports revive COVID-19 testing for arriving passengers

Meanwhile, another COVID-related health measure is being revived in Canada as the Trudeau government reinstated random COVID-19 testing for entering passengers at four major airports on July 19.

The country still requires passengers to be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

The random testing is being implemented for passengers coming to Calgary, Montreal, Toronto Pearson and Vancouver airports.

Analysts say that the move could put added strain on Canada’s stretched airline sector and decrease the demand for international travel to the nation.

Flying visitors to Canada must download the ArriveCAN app 72 hours before departure. Once passengers clear customs, they will get a message sent to the app within 15 minutes if they have been randomly selected for testing. The said app will allow them to find a testing site and book an appointment.

For passengers connecting at the four airports to fly to another domestic airport, testing can be done at the final destination. If a traveler’s arrival test result is positive, he or she must go into isolation and follow the federal requirement to isolate for 10 days from the date of the test result. Even if the isolation requirement is shorter in a traveler’s province or territory, the federal government requires the full 10 days of isolation.

Read more stories about COVID-19 vaccine deaths around the world at VaccineDeaths.com.

Watch this video about the “plandemic” of the vaccinated.

https://rumble.com/v1ddk59-the-pandemic-of-the-vaccinated.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
The pandemic of the vaccinated

This video is from the Anti-Disinformation channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Canada’s health minister says you will NEVER be “fully vaccinated” against covid, no matter how many vaccines you take.

Vaccinated population accounts for 86% of Covid-19 deaths in Canada, but government continues to push boosters.

Government report: Almost 70 percent of recent COVID deaths, hospitalizations in Canada were among VAXXED people.

Triple vaccinated deaths skyrocketed 495% in January; 80% of all new covid cases are fully jabbed.

Belle Carter

Sources include:

Expose-News.com

Health-InfoBase.Canada.ca

RoutesOnline.com

GlobalNews.ca

Rumble.com

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.