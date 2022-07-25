Recent official figures published by the Canadian government revealed that the vaccinated population now accounts for 92 percent of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths across Canada. Nearly half of those deaths are among the quadruple jabbed population.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration continues to downplay the gravity of the situation by providing a tally of cases, hospitalizations and deaths that stretches all the way back to December 14, 2020. That included a huge wave of deaths that occurred in January 2021, when just 0.3 percent of the Canadian population was considered fully vaccinated.

But news website the Expose used Wayback Machine to find what the Canadian government is concealing in regard to the correlation between the vaccination status and Canada’s current death rate. The said browser application is a digital archive of the worldwide web that captures, manages and searches collections of digital content without any technical expertise or hosting facilities.

The Expose found a chart showing the number of COVID-19 deaths across Canada by vaccination status between June 9 and June 19.

During the said period, there were 4,954 COVID-19 deaths recorded and the vaccinated population accounted for 3,796 of them. The 135 deaths were among the partly vaccinated, 1,174 deaths among those who had two shots and 2,487 deaths among the triple vaccinated.

In summary, the unvaccinated population accounted for just eight percent of the deaths, but the vaccinated accounted for 92 percent – 44 percent of which were among the quadruple jabbed and 45 percent of which were among people vaccinated thrice. (Related: Eighty percent of those DYING from “covid” in Canada are fully jabbed.)

The analysis also found 20,842 COVID-19 cases reported during the said period. There were 19,405 cases from the vaccinated, including 13,987 among the quadruple vaccinated. The unvaccinated population accounted for a minimal seven percent of the cases, while the vaccinated population accounted for 93 percent – 72 percent of which were among the quadruple jabbed.

As for the hospitalizations, 1,377 COVID-19 cases were recorded on the same period, with the vaccinated population accounting for 1,168, including 764 quadruple jabbed. This means that only 15 percent of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 were from the unvaccinated population, while the vaccinated population accounted for 85 percent – 65 percent of which were quadruple jabbed.

“These aren’t the kind of figures we should be seeing for a COVID-19 injection that is allegedly 95 percent effective against infection, hospitalization and death,” the Expose said.

Canadian airports revive COVID-19 testing for arriving passengers

Meanwhile, another COVID-related health measure is being revived in Canada as the Trudeau government reinstated random COVID-19 testing for entering passengers at four major airports on July 19.

The country still requires passengers to be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

The random testing is being implemented for passengers coming to Calgary, Montreal, Toronto Pearson and Vancouver airports.

Analysts say that the move could put added strain on Canada’s stretched airline sector and decrease the demand for international travel to the nation.

Flying visitors to Canada must download the ArriveCAN app 72 hours before departure. Once passengers clear customs, they will get a message sent to the app within 15 minutes if they have been randomly selected for testing. The said app will allow them to find a testing site and book an appointment.

For passengers connecting at the four airports to fly to another domestic airport, testing can be done at the final destination. If a traveler’s arrival test result is positive, he or she must go into isolation and follow the federal requirement to isolate for 10 days from the date of the test result. Even if the isolation requirement is shorter in a traveler’s province or territory, the federal government requires the full 10 days of isolation.

Belle Carter

