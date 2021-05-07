Doctor refuses to accept patients who got vaccinated for Covid-19

A physician who goes by the name of Dr. Baker has published a video explaining that he will no longer be accepting patients who were “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Citing reports of “shedding” that has caused hundreds of thousands of women to develop irregular cycles and other reproductive problems, Dr. Baker does not want to risk the health and safety of his staff and patients by allowing the jabbed to be in close proximity to them.

“I have to take a stance in order to protect the people in my office,” Dr. Baker states in the video below.

“I am not willing to watch somebody who made a poor decision and got the shot stand next to a young female in my office and risk the chance of her becoming infertile. It’s not happening on my watch.”

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/J2PPq1j1XGQF/

While it remains unclear precisely why this is all happening, it would appear as though whatever is being injected has the potential to spew onto others through saliva and nasal secretions, much like how the Chinese Virus itself supposedly spreads through saliva droplets.

“We don’t know why this is happening, but when I hear stories of hundreds of thousands of women talking about their cycle being irregular, clotting, bleeding, cysts in their ovaries, after being around a vaccinated person – and I hear a theological, theoretical explanation that makes sense to me, which when you get the jab you create a situation where your body is literally a spike protein factory, and knowing that when you breathe you exhale your own cells,” then I have to do something, Dr. Baker says.

Seeing as how viruses are smaller than cells, it stands to reason that the spike proteins being injected into people’s bodies – which turns them into walking spike protein factories, by the way – are even smaller than that.

This would suggest that wearing a mask is useless to protect against spike protein transmission, just like wearing a mask is useless and harmful in protecting against the spread of the Wuhan Flu.

According to Dr. Baker, roughly 80 percent of the women in his office are already having weird female cycles, probably due to exposure to others who took the jab.

“I have a front desk assistant who means the world to me and she’s pregnant. Nobody who made the decision to get the shot – them coming here is not worth me having to watch her have a miscarriage,” he says.

“The effort to try to love my patients who made a poor decision and still take care of them, I’m asking them to quarantine for 30 days outside of my office. Why 30 days? I have no clue. I’m just trying to be nice.”

Men are also suffering from reproductive problems after exposure to vaccinated others

It is important to note that men are also suffering from exposure to vaccine shedders. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and several others talk all about this in the video below – be sure to watch:

“The experimental injection was not brought in for Certificate of Vaccine Identification (COVID),” wrote one commenter at Bitchute. “COVID was brought in for the injection and vaccine passport. Once you realize this, it all makes sense.”

Another pointed out that there cannot be a legitimate “vaccine” for a virus because no virus has ever been isolated outside the human body.

“All vaccines are bioweapons because all contain engineered matter,” this same person added, saying it like it is.

To keep up with the latest news about the health damage being caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections, be sure to check out Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Bitchute.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts