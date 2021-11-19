100% Vaccinated Gibraltar now cancelling Christmas due to “exponential increase” in covid

The most “vaccinated” country in the world is urging its residents to cancel all holiday events due to an “exponential” rise in new “cases” of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

That country is Gibraltar, which we previously reported is 100 percent fully vaccinated and 40 percent “boosted,” as they are calling it.

Dr. Helen Carter, Gibraltar’s Director of Public Health, appeared on television to explain that the country is “in a period where we are seeing an increasing number of cases,” and that “this is not unexpected.”

“People may have seen across Europe, we’re seeing cases tick up – Germany, Denmark, France for example,” she added.

Carter went on to try to explain away the fact that cases are rising despite total compliance with the jab program.

“So we know that with all vaccines, our immune response fades over time,” she said. “And covid vaccines are no different to other vaccines, so that’s why we need to boost our population.”

Residents of Gibraltar do have the option to “exercise their own judgment,” the government says. But people are “strongly” advised to stay at home forever and take whatever injections are presented to them as boosters.

“Gibraltar has seen a steady increase in active cases of COVID-19 throughout October and November, which has gained pace over the past few days,” reported Express.

Spike in covid cases has been “drastic” in Gibraltar, says health minister

In addition to staying home, the government of Gibraltar is urging residents to avoid other people when out and about and to always wear a mask, making sure to “conduct themselves in a cautious and sensible manner.”

“We are still in a global pandemic and … people are losing their lives every day all over the world,” the government further fearmongered.

Health Minister Hon Samantha Sacramento described the current uptick in cases in Gibraltar as “drastic.” She says that people should line up immediately to get their boosters in order to flatten the curve.

Over the past week, Gibraltar has seen an average increase of 47 new cases per day. This is apparently enough positive test results to completely plunge the country into holiday darkness with no more Thanksgiving or Christmas celebrations.

“The drastic increase in the numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days is a stark reminder that the virus is still very prevalent in our community and that it is the responsibility of us all to take every reasonable precaution to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Sacramento added.

“The vaccination programme for 12 to 15-year-olds and the booster vaccination programme are now underway, and Gibraltar received 4,680 more doses this week. Everyone who is eligible for a vaccine or a booster is strongly encouraged to take up the offer when they are called.”

The government of Gibraltar has already canceled all of its own upcoming functions, including Christmas parties, official receptions, and “similar gatherings,” reports indicate.

A spokesperson announced that people should continue to live in fear, always worrying about whether they are indoors or outdoors, and whether there is enough ventilation present to keep Chinese Germs at bay.

“In the same way, as has happened in the past, this advice may change going forward,” this person added, suggesting that the rules will change on the fly as the government sees fit.

“The public is urged to avoid large gatherings, to wear a mask where prescribed by law or when they feel uncomfortable and to maintain a prudent social distance from other people,” this person added.

More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

DrEddyMD.com

Express.co.uk

Related Posts