NEW NORMAL: New York State runs ad campaign about children’s myocarditis awareness

The prevalence of myocarditis among young people is now so high that a hospital system in New York has created a commercial that aims to normalize it as just another childhood pathology.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, which operates more than 200 locations throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Westchester and Putnam Counties, as well as 10 hospital campuses, created a video called “Pediatric Patient Story – Suri (30s version)” that was published on September 6 – you can watch it below.

As you will notice, a caption in the video explains that the patient featured, Suri, thought the condition was just a “bad stomach ache,” but that it later “turned out to be myocarditis, a serious inflammation of the heart.”

“Our multidisciplinary pediatric critical care team worked to regulate her heartbeat – and got her back to feeling like herself,” the hospital brags in the video. (Related: A Nordic study found that covid injections greatly increase a person’s risk of myocarditis.)

Critics blast NewYork-Presbyterian, telling hospital: “Do not normalize myocarditis in children”

The sad reality is that this promo video has undertones of trying to normalize myocarditis in children, even though the condition was never a problem before Operation Warp Speed.

Before the Trump administration unleashed covid “vaccines” at the behest of Tony Fauci and Big Pharma, myocarditis in children was virtually non-existent. Today, it is rapidly spreading among the “fully vaccinated.”

One account on Instagram called “cops4freedom” posted a clip of the NewYork-Presbyterian video along with a caption about “Do Not Normalize Myocarditis in Children.” Many others on YouTube and elsewhere had similar criticisms.

“This makes me sad and angry,” one of them wrote about the video.

“Absolutely disgusting,” added another.

“Geez and now they are making it sound ‘Oh! It’s normal and you’ll be fine!” wrote someone else.

There is absolutely nothing normal about heart inflammation in a child – except, of course, if that child was injected with experimental gene modification chemicals such as those in Pfizer and Moderna’s messenger RNA (mRNA) shots.

As you may recall, the “authorities” have been telling everyone for going on almost two years now that myocarditis in the fully jabbed is “mild” and “rare.” They also systematically buried any and all evidence suggesting otherwise.

Now, out of nowhere, a New York hospital system has decided to normalize myocarditis in children because apparently it is not quite as mild and rare as previously claimed.

According to the data contained in the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), upwards of 90 percent of all myocarditis cases end up requiring hospitalization. Does that sound mild to you?

VAERS data also shows that cases of both myocarditis and pericarditis, the latter being another form of heart inflammation, have skyrocketed ever since Operation Warp Speed was launched.

Those at greatest risk of developing myocarditis or pericarditis post-injection are young, adolescent males, according to a study that was recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

That study looked at data in VAERS, which shows that the primary outcome post-injection is myocarditis, while the secondary outcome is pericarditis.

“According to the study, VAERS received 1,991 reports of myocarditis (391 of which also included pericarditis) after receipt of at least 1 dose of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine and 684 reports of pericarditis without the presence of myocarditis,” reports The Gateway Pundit.

“Of the 1991 reports of myocarditis, 1,626 met the CDC’s case definition for probable or confirmed myocarditis.”

The latest news about the miseries and horrors being inflicted on people by Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

than Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts