Lawsuits claim hospitals specifically targeted unvaccinated patients with forced remdesivir and respirator “treatment” – a DEATH sentence

The decision to administer remdesivir to covid patients and smother them with a ventilator – a plandemic "treatment" protocol that we now know has killed many – was done not according to any kind of science, new lawsuits allege.

Hospitals selectively targeted the unvaccinated for this deadly protocol, the suits state. Unvaccinated patients were forced to take remdesivir and breathe with a ventilator almost as a type of punishment for their non-compliance with government protocols.

Many vaccinated patients were given the regimen as well, just to be clear – after all, the federal government paid hospitals gobs of cash for each patient who got it. But it appears as though the unvaccinated were given it more often than the vaccinated. (Related: Taking remdesivir was shown to increase a patient’s risk of hospitalization and death.)

“If there’s any group that was targeted, it’s the unvaxxed,” says attorney Dan Watkins, who was joined by Michael Hamilton in a recent appearance on “The Alex Jones Show.”

“As soon as they know you’re unvaxxed, you are immediately moved into this protocol and your care is put down on the backburner and no one pays attention to you until you’re done.”

Jones, of Infowars, responded to Watkins with the word wow, shocked at this flagrant display of what he described as “bioethical eugenics targeting” of the unvaccinated.

Did a hospital murder someone you know with remdesivir, a ventilator and starvation? Take legal action!

On September 7, Watkins and Hamilton made an official announcement about the lawsuits at a national press conference.

The first one to be filed is a “first-in-the-nation landmark” case against three hospitals that were caught murdering unvaccinated patients for “bounties” provided to them by the federal government.

These hospitals were paid using American taxpayer dollars to murder patients using a toxic combination of food and fluid restriction – they were starved – remdesivir, mechanical ventilation, and a high-dose morphine-midazolam respiration-suppressing cocktail.

All three hospitals are located in Fresno, Calif. The suits accuse each of them of wrongful death, medical battery, elder abuse, and various other violations of patients’ rights.

“Truth for Health Foundation has pledged financial support for this lawsuit as one of our human rights defense efforts to serve the public good by helping protect public safety, defend patient rights, and defend life,” announced the Truth for Health Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity incorporated in Arizona.

“Both Attorney Watkins and Attorney Hamilton have been engaged by Truth for Health Foundation to assist on several legal initiatives to help defend human and civil rights secured by law.”

In the comment section at The Liberty Daily‘s Substack, someone pointed out that hospitals across America and around the world also refused to provide early treatment for patients, i.e., they refused to allow patients to take simple, safe, and proven remedies like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

“The hospitals sent them home and told them to wait,” this person wrote. “When they got sicker, they were almost too sick to treat. If someone has early pneumonia you treat early, because if you get worse you can die. It’s common sense.”

Someone else responded to this comment by asking when common sense was ever even part of the plandemic.

“It’s been a money-grabbing scam from the beginning, and profit drove all the decisions, most of which were wrong decisions in terms of ethics and health care,” this person added. “There’s a special place in hell for the cretins like Herr Fauci who engineered this criminal scheme against humanity (us).”

More of the latest news about the covid scamdemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

 Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheLibertyDaily.com

DrEddyMD.com

TruthForHealth.org

TheLibertyDaily.substack.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

