Biden DOJ erases child sex trafficking language from government website after losing track of 85,000 migrant children

In May of this year, the Biden regime quietly removed three key sections from the Department of Justice's (DOJ) website for "Child Sex Trafficking," and Americans want to know why.

The sections removed include “International Sex Trafficking of Minors,” “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors,” and “Child Victims of Prostitution.” Again, why did fake president Joe Biden and his cronies decide that these important informational sections needed to go?

Note that at the time of the mysterious deletion, it was reported that the Biden regime had somehow “lost track” of some 85,000 migrant children, all of whom simply “disappeared” into the United States since Biden was installed into the White House.

Is the Biden regime responsible for these children having gone missing? Is there more to the story that we are not being told, and is this also the reason why Biden’s DOJ decided to scrub its website of pertinent information about child sex trafficking?

(Related: A growing citizens movement seeks to have Washington, D.C. police hold Biden accountable for his creepy pedophilic ways.)

Is Joe Biden a pedophile? What about the rest of his regime?

At this time, there are simply no answers to these questions as the Biden regime refuses to even acknowledge that anything happened. Meanwhile, it continues to push for more transgender grooming of children, more LGBT chemical and surgical mutilations, and more perversion at every turn.

It would seem as though the Biden regime actually supports child sex trafficking with its various bizarre policies. The country is falling apart financially and economically, and all Biden’s people can talk about is how more children need to “transition” into some other gender.

It is also worth noting that the release of the film Sound of Freedom, which debuted on Independence Day, also coincides with the Biden regime’s sudden disinterest in information about the scourge of child sex trafficking.

“Look at the pushback against the movie ‘Sound of Freedom’ and you’ll see what the left is really about,” noted one commenter towards this end.

The film, by the way, talks a lot about international child sex trafficking through open borders, which just so happens to be a point of contention between conservatives and leftists, the latter of whom want to erase all borders and allow unlimited illegal immigration.

Open borders allow for child sex traffickers to move in and out of the U.S. with ease, while closed and secure borders make it a lot more difficult for perverts to do their dirty deeds.

“I learned in the 2000s about what is really up,” another commenter wrote. “I was in the Navy and they told us on the boarding teams that 27 million people are trafficked each year, at least at that time.”

“It happens in Europe, Asia, Americas – yes, even the good ol’ US of A – and the Middle East, and pretty much everywhere else.”

Others pointed out that Democrats love open borders, LGBT, and other accoutrements of child sex trafficking, which points a really large finger at them as being complicit wanting to shift people’s eyes and attention away from these things as being a malignant cancer in our society.

“It’s like the baggie of coke in the White House: everyone knows why,” suggested another about the Biden regime’s pathetic attempt at deflecting from its obvious evils.

“This is a demonic trade and those involved, including the sellers and the buyers, are truly evil people,” said another. “I wonder if they are even human.”

Fake president Joe Biden is a weirdo and a pervert with strange and creepy behavior. Learn more at Treason.news.

