Alaska’s snow crab season CANCELED due to population crash; lying media blames “climate change”

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab season in Alaska has been canceled due to massive population losses of the crustacean. And the mainstream media’s excuse is that “global warming” is responsible for this.

Alaskan officials say an unprecedented decline in crab numbers has rendered the region unfit for the normal catch, delivering another blow to the food supply chain. (Related: Mississippi River barges are having a difficult time transporting food due to drought-induced water level drops.)

“We’re still trying to figure it out, but certainly there’s very clear signs of the role of climate change in the collapse,” alleges Michael Litzow, a shellfish assessment program manager at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which conducts an annual survey of snow crab numbers.

Over in Anchorage, Elizabeth Earl republished a story sourced from the Alaska Journal of Commerce also claiming that climate change is responsible for this massive decline in snow crab population numbers.

“There’s no complete consensus about why the stock crashed in the first place,” the article states. “Increasingly, however, the models seem to indicate that it’s due to temperature increases linked to climate change.”

Overfishing and predation, not climate change, responsible for declining snow crab numbers

Once again, the experts are relying on computer models, which are hypothetical, rather than actual data to make this claim. There is zero evidence to suggest that global warming or climate change are in any way responsible for this massive loss of snow crabs.

Most of the computer models being used to make this claim are inherently flawed, it turns out. They overestimate recorded temperatures and create a fictitious climate scenario that does not actually match reality.

Multiple factors, including predation, overfishing, and naturally warming waters, are all contributing to snow crab losses – not bovine flatulence and gas-powered vehicles like leftists are claiming.

Back in 2017 when it started to become more noticeable that snow crab populations were in decline, The New York Times blamed overfishing. At the time, it was noted that upwards of 90 percent of the world’s fisheries face collapse due to gross exploitation.

It was the United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) that made this assessment, by the way – not right-wingers pushing “climate denialism” like many greenies often claim.

Experts warned that Russian king crab fishermen in the west Bering Sea were contributing to snow crab declines, much like how Mexican ships poaching red snapper off the coast of Florida threaten the existence of that particular form of sea life.

Humans are damaging ocean animals, in other words, but not because they drive cars, heat their homes, and eat meat. Greed and total disregard for conservation are driving losses of sea crabs and other creatures, many of which are moving in the direction of extinction if something does not change very soon.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) agrees that “illegal fishing” is eliminating far too many snow crabs from the ocean. A WWF study found that crab populations in the Russian Far East are at risk of collapse due to overharvest from illegal fishing.

Hilariously, Earl was one such journalist who agreed, at least at that time, that overfishing is the primary culprit in the decline of snow crabs around Alaska. Now, though, she has shifted her view to the global warming narrative.

“While so-called experts that have the ear of low-information journalists blame warmer water on climate change, that isn’t true,” reports Anthony Watts. “Rather, an extended La Nina event has increased temperatures in the seas inhabited by snow crabs.”

The latest news about the destruction of the food supply and supply chain can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

WattsUpWithThat.com

DrEddyMD.com

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.