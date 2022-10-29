PENAL CODE: German doctor who killed lover by spiking his genitals with cocaine ordered to pay for her medical treatment

A German doctor who killed a woman he was having an affair with by sprinkling cocaine on his penis prior to oral sex has been ordered by a court to cover the costs of failed attempts by emergency services to save her life.

In 2019, Dr. Andreas David Niederbichler was sentenced to nine years in jail for aggravated rape and bodily harm leading to death over the incident and is currently receiving drug therapy. The 46-year-old’s married lover died after overdosing on cocaine that he had placed on his penis before they got intimate.

The woman, a 38-year-old who has only been identified as Yvonne M., passed away after experiencing shortness of breath and collapsing. Her autopsy showed that she suffered from a fatal overdose of cocaine.

Although the doctor claimed the woman knew about the cocaine, a German court rejected his claims, and a judge has now ordered him to pay €13,280 for the medical treatment that was administered to Yvonne before she died.

He previously refused to pay the woman’s family a sum of money for compensation, including several thousand euros each for her husband and son and another several thousand to her family for funeral costs. Yvonne’s husband and son sued the plastic surgeon after he refused to pay them financial compensation and cover funeral costs. A higher regional court sided with the family and ordered the doctor to pay the funeral costs and survivor benefits.

Yvonne, a hairdresser, was a patient of the doctor before they began the ill-fated affair. A friend told the media that she had a long-running affair with him and trusted him “blindly,” saying: “Yvonne wanted to leave her husband for Niederbichler. He was like Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey to her.”

Her father believes he deliberately chose her to be his victim, telling German newspaper Bild: “He promised to heal our daughter — now she is dead. She was very pretty and a patient of his. He operated on her twice for tendonitis.”

Three other women have made similar claims against the doctor

Niederbichler, who was the head physician at Halberstadt Clinic in Saxony-Anhalt, sexually assaulted three women from September 2015 to February 2018. Investigators found that he had secretly placed cocaine in their toothpaste, lipstick and champagne glasses. The court was told that he had laced his penis on these occasions as well, but he denied drugging all of the women.

He told Bild: “Yes, there were drugs. But I didn’t drug any of the women without her knowledge. I was looking for a special kick and they took part.”

He also claimed that Yvonne was an experienced cocaine user. He told the paper that he regretted following his lawyer’s advice to stay silent and wanted to prove that he was not criminally guilty of Yvonne’s death. However, his appeals have already been thrown out and he has not presented new evidence that might lead to the case being reopened.

During his trial, judges were told that he used the internet to meet up with other women for sex, and he was accused of placing cocaine under his foreskin prior to sexual relations. Three other women he was involved with sexually reported that they felt lightheaded following their encounters with him; one of them was involved in two car accidents after a date with him, and another reported having nervous switches and passing out afterward.

Chief Prosecutor Eva Vogel said the doctor used the drugs to make his conquests more compliant with his sexual demands. Regardless of his motivation, he was certainly aware of the risks of cocaine use, and his acts have ruined numerous lives.

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

TheSun.co.uk

