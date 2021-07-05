Family doctor BLOWS THE WHISTLE on “extreme side effects” of Moderna vaccine, explains how the “vaccine is quite clearly more dangerous than COVID-19”

The whole premise of getting a vaccine is based on the supposed science that proves there is more of a threat from the disease than the vaccine itself. Yet, three months after getting vaccinated with the Moderna Covid-19 jab, six of this doctor’s patients are STILL experiencing severe neurological side effects, and they only got the first shot. Was it worth it?

The Chinese Flu is only killing people who are already suffering from cancer, diabetes, heart disease or autoimmune problems, so now why is everybody else told to get jabbed when the risk of vaccine injury FAR OUTWEIGHS the risk of dying from Covid-19, or Delta Variant, or Beta, or Gamma or whatever else Fauci and Gates release next.

A family doctor in British Columbia can’t stay silent about the dangers of these Covid-19 vaccines anymore

He’s had enough. His patients that he’s seen for 10, 20, 25 years are suddenly suffering severe neurological damage and allergic reactions like he’s never seen before, and right after they got their China Flu jabs made by Moderna. Dr. Charles Hoffe is on the record now describing his First Nations patients’ life-threatening “side effects” as he shares this whistle-blowing information with other medical professionals and journalists alike so the word can get out. The vaccine is MORE dangerous than Covid-19. Period.

In his open letter to B.C. Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Hoffe describes the mild effects coronavirus has had in his community, and how they haven’t had to give medical care to the people who catch it, because they just have mild symptoms and it goes away.

Now the vaccine is quite clearly more dangerous than Covid-19, as people are suffering severe nervous system disorders that, months later, are showing signs of being permanent, while previously perfectly healthy other patients (around the world) are suffering blood clots in rare places, like the lungs and brain, just three or four days after vaccination.

Why should any young person or healthy adult risk life-threatening blood clots to get inoculated “protection” when they’re not even at risk from natural infection?

German scientists have discovered the Covid-19 vaccines cause blood clots, and so have thousands of “patients” who’s cells now produce unlimited sticky “protein” prions that travel throughout the blood vessels, causing “road blocks,” and this is why we’re seeing the huge up-tick (pardon the pun) of heart inflammation cases right after vaccination.

These injected patients now have cells that have instructions to clog the blood using a genetically modified adenovirus taken from monkeys (J&J and AstraZeneca use this kind of adenovirus-vector jab). There you go all you vaccinated folks. You’ve got monkey-blood-clot disease now, and your cells have a new code for it that can’t be undone. Enjoy. Right after being injected with monkey-blood-clot-disease, new genetically-coded SARS-CoV-2 virus information sneaks into your cells like a bio-weapon terrorist, forcing your cells to produce clones of inflammation-causing “spike proteins.”

Your entire body believes it’s under attack, because it is. And now, that attack is relentless. Just wait until the next shot, for Delta or as a “booster,” that instructs your cells to produce billions more of these protein prions. That’s when all the vaccinated lose their minds, not just their central nervous systems and swollen, over-worked hearts.

Once you’re injected with foreign particles, they come into contact with platelets from your blood, and that’s when the real problems begin. The body tries to stop the bleeding, but it’s fooled by clones. The platelets surround the adenovirus “shells” and the foreign “proteins” and all of a sudden the human body has an ABNORMAL number of platelets. The medical doctors in America are completely and utterly “puzzled” and “baffled” by this. So much for those eight years of medical school. What a waste.

Next comes the blood clotting on top of blood clots. Yes, that happens. Your blood flowing over and around these clots starts clotting more, adding to the chaos. For some, death follows, like those four airline pilots that died just days after vaccination.

Finally, the antibodies attack your own platelets, recruiting white blood cells, and the whole inflammatory response is so overblown it causes blood clots to form. Now the vaccine manufacturers are being required, one by one, to label the Covid toxic jabs with a blood clot warning. It’s a little late, and just wait until the real carnage comes. All vaccine injuries and deaths will now be labeled as caused by the “Delta Variant.” Get ready for the big lie.

Visit CovidVaccineReactions.com if you already got a toxic Covid jab or two and you are experiencing side effects, blood clots or other adverse events. Then tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity being delivered under the guise of inoculation.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

RebelNews.com

Related Posts